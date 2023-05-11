Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Hides Marvel’s Biggest Underdog Success Story

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The sequel deals with the duality of Yondu, which was hinted at in the original. While he is no angel, there are redeemable parts of his character and his history with Peter Quill. This causes conflict, especially when it comes to the other Ravagers. Most anyone else would have had Peter killed for his acts of defiance (or for the bounty put on his head), but Yondu lets him get away with these transgressions. Despite how hard he tries to hide it, he’s soft for his adopted son and it rubs others the wrong way.

Taserface and his followers feel that Yondu’s emotions are bad for business, but for Kraglin, it’s personal. Seeing the way Yondu treats Peter with kid gloves genuinely hurts him since Kraglin is the “loyal” one who looks up to Yondu. Yet in the end, Peter is the favorite who can get away with anything. He’s the one Yondu cares about.

Kraglin’s outburst ends up haunting him as many of his Ravager friends are killed in a cold-blooded mutiny. Kraglin ends up doing the right thing by releasing Yondu and Rocket, all while apologizing for his role in the mutiny. Though extremely subdued, this is a major moment between Yondu and Kraglin as Yondu quietly and immediately forgives him by giving him orders as captain. Kraglin accepts the orders, but the emotion and relief over the forgiveness is apparent in the way he pounds his chest.

From there, Kraglin takes a backseat for the rest of the movie. It could be said that Peter felt his own kind of jealousy for how Yondu treated Kraglin. In his eyes, Kraglin and the others got better treatment over the years and were not threatened with being eaten and the like. He grows to accept Yondu as a father figure, especially in the tragedy of Yondu’s fatal sacrifice.

Despite this take of Peter and Kraglin as rival brothers, the series never really features a moment focused on just the two of them. That is, until after Yondu’s initial funeral. It’s there that Kraglin gifts Peter with the Zune and Peter gifts Kraglin with Yondu’s arrow. It’s a great moment of respect and understanding, as they both accept each other as followers in Yondu’s legacy, especially with the emphasis on Kraglin acknowledging Peter as “Captain.”

There’s even a deleted extra minute to the scene where Kraglin casually explains the Zune to Peter and shows that he had used the device long enough to be able to recommend different musicians. It’s cute and very familial.