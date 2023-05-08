Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s Box Office Suggests Superhero Fatigue Is Real (But Mild)

In the first trailer for James Gunn’s emotional and surprisingly downbeat Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) admits, “We’ve been gone for quite a while. But no matter what happens next, the galaxy still needs its Guardians.” While a majority of critics might agree, audiences seem less persuaded judging by Vol. 3’s opening weekend.

Despite being positioned in the same first weekend of May that many Marvel movies have previously occupied, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the third film opened at the box office well below what expectations were when Vol. 3 was announced. The threequel and trilogy-closer earned $118.4 million across the first three days of its North American run. While in a vacuum that might seem impressive, it’s less so when compared to the $146.5 million debut earned by Vol. 2 six years ago. A 20 percent drop is even more disconcerting when one considers how much ticket prices have inflated since 2017.

To be clear, it is far too early to suggest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in serious box office peril. After all, the movie grossed over $289 million globally in its opening weekend, which is a little more than the size of its reported $250 million budget. If the film enjoys subsequent weekend drops similar to Vol. 2 (which dropped 55.5 and 47 percent in its second and third weekends in the U.S.), it should certainly be on a path to turn a profit, although where that line is remains fuzzy. Conventional box office arithmetic for Disney releases suggests it will need to cross $500 million globally simply to earn back its budget, which does not account for marketing or publicity costs.

With that said, Vol. 3 duplicating its successor’s healthy drops is no guarantee in a post-Avengers: Endgame world. With the exception of Shang-Chi, every post-2019 Marvel Studios release has dropped at around 67 percent or more in its second weekend. And while some of them opened so huge that this proved less important—specifically Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latter of which opened on the same weekend as Vol. 3 last year to the tune of $187.4 million—it was outright fatal for this year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which after having a franchise best opening of $106 million, proceeded to drop like a stone with a disastrous 70 percent fall-off in its second weekend. That film went on to gross $474.5 million globally, about $150 million beneath its 2018 predecessor and even below the $519.3 million earned by the first Ant-Man way back in 2015.