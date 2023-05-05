The Secret Character in Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s Post-Credits Scene

The dialogue only refers to her as Phyla, and we only see her power up for a moment, her arms glowing with cosmic power. But that’s enough for fans to recognize her as Phyla-Vell, a longtime member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Who Is Phyla-Vell?

Phyla-Vell made her first appearance during the excellent 2000s Captain Marvel run by Peter David, which stared Genis-Vell as Captain Marvel. The son of the original Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell, Genis had nearly omnipotent powers and cosmic awareness, which led him to make some rash decisions. One of those decisions involved inadvertently creating Phyla-Vell, a better version of himself. And that’s the simple version — the Captain Marvel moniker has a very convoluted backstory, and that’s even before we bring in Carol Danvers, who has her own wonky history.

For MCU fans, the more important point is that Phyla-Vell is one of the key characters in defining the team as a group of rag-tag misfits determined to save the universe against impossible odds. Early on in her career, Phyla dedicated herself to patrolling the galaxy and righting wrongs, with the help of her partner Moondragon (daughter of Drax the Destroyer, who also has a very different and very weird comic book origin). In all of her appearances, Phyla is a deeply soulful person who struggles to maintain hope in her difficult life, but still finds the strength to help others.

Like the other members of her family, Phyla often possesses cosmic awareness, which makes her functionally omnipotent and boosts her already vast strength and speed. Even without this buff, she has control of devastating energy beams and sometimes wields the deadly Quantum Sword.