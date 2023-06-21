Jurassic Park’s Darkest Legacy Is the McDonald’s Supersize Meal

A year later, the option was introduced once again, this time as part of a tie-in with Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Figuring that audiences would be a little older than your typical animated film, what with Jessica Rabbit and a plot revolving around murder, Disney opted against creating a series of happy meal toys and instead focused on the supersize option. Diners could enjoy an extra large burger, fries, and drink in a limited edition Roger Rabbit cup. Our titular hero even gave the arrangement his blessing, with an advert featuring Roger and Jessica Rabbit ordering a supersize meal from a drive thru.

Yet, once again, the move was only a temporary one. Thus consumers of the Golden Arches’ cuisine would be left waiting another four years before supersize meals would become available at McDonald’s and, when they did, they would have a decidedly dinosaur-led theme to them. To quote Ray Arnold, it was time to “hold onto your butts.”

Instead of the more familiar “supersize” option customers saw several years earlier, the new partnership between McDonald’s and Universal Pictures on Jurassic Park invited fans to “Dino Size” their meal. The new sizing was announced via the television advert in which a Dr. Alan Grant stand-in enters the park by jeep before skipping seeing the dinosaurs and instead making a beeline for the nearest branch of the Golden Arches. A voiceover explained: “In Jurassic Park, the place to go to satisfy a tyrannosaurus-sized hunger is McDonald’s where something big is happening to your favorite extra value meals: dino sizing.”

While the prospect of an extra large meal was tempting enough, what really drew fans to the promotion was the line of six collectible plastic cups created as part of the campaign. Each featured a different hand-drawn dinosaur and scene from the film, including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Dilophosaurus, Triceratops, and, of course, Velociraptors.

The cups were beautifully designed, featuring vividly created artwork chronicling key and occasionally disturbing scenes from the film. What kid doesn’t want a cup depicting the grim demise of Dennis Nedry? To this day, they remain a much-sought after collectible among fans of all things Jurassic Park, with the mere mention likely to have fans of a certain generation getting misty-eyed.

Yet once Jurassic Park finally left multiplexes, with a lucrative future in VHS and later DVD assured, dino size didn’t go extinct. It evolved. Life, or rather McDonald’s, found a way.