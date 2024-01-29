Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer Brings Back a Villain From the Original Movie

As many commenters have pointed out over the years, Walter Peck might lack the charisma of our heroes (and also genitals, according to what Venkman heard), but he has a point. The Environmental Protection Agency exists precisely to prevent businesses, such as the Ghostbusters, from harming the environment while making money. The containment unit does pose a potential threat to the Earth, and Venkman’s snarky answers don’t help anything.

We thought we’d seen the last of Walter Peck when the remains of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man fell on him at the end of Ghostbusters. But Peck has made some appearances in non-canon Ghostbuster stories, which might give us an indication of his role in Frozen Empire. In Ghostbusters: The Video Game, once considered the true sequel to Ghostbusters II, Peck serves as head of the Paranormal Contracts Oversight Commission, a department in the Mayor’s Office that regulates the Ghostbusters’ activities. He has the same role in the Ghostbusters comics from IDW, where he continues to clash with the team, although he does hire Janine as a member of the PCOC.

Given Kenan’s interest in drawing from The Real Ghostbusters animated series, the Ghostbusters games and comics might be big influences this time around. We already know the pronounced role that Janine will have in the next movie, and she may provide a new link between Peck and the Ghostbusters, too. That said, Afterlife treated the events of the first two Ghostbusters movies as forgotten history, which means the New York mayor would have no need for a special commission devoted to paranormal activity.

Whatever Peck’s role in Frozen Empire, he’s not the only returning baddie to haunt the team. The latest trailer also offers a glimpse of both Slimer, not to be confused with the very distinct and totally different Muncher from Afterlife, and of the library ghost from the opening scene of Ghostbusters. And given the angry look on her face, someone was making too much noise again. Maybe about Walter Peck.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire comes to movie theaters on March 22.