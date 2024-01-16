Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Finally Does Right by a Classic Franchise Character

For the sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the story returns to New York, where Ghostbusters new and old will team against a new other-worldly threat. And they’ll have a new/old member to help out. According to Empire Magazine, Janine Melnitz will suit up to join the team, played again by Annie Potts.

Although this will be the first time that she straps on a proton pack, at least in live-action, Janine has been a part of the organization from the beginning. When business started picking up for the Ghostbusters in the first film, Janine took a job as the team’s receptionist. In Ghostbusters II, Janine sets aside her crush on Egon and begins dating the team’s lawyer and accountant Louis Tully (Rick Moranis), and even helps him get a proton pack to join the team. Finally, Ghostbusters: Afterlife found Janine keeping some of Egon’s materials, which helped his grandchildren take up his mission.

As she warned us way back in Ghostbusters, Janine has “quit better jobs” than those she held in the movies. The animated series The Real Ghostbusters (voiced by Laura Summer and Kath Soucie) and Extreme Ghostbusters (voiced by Pat Musick) did give her a chance to take on those better jobs, wearing a jumpsuit and proton pack from time to time.

However, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will give Annie Potts her first opportunity to really get in on the action as Janine. Will this new role finally get people to stop seeing her as “too intellectual”? Will ignorant jerks get over their hangups and accept a Ghostbuster who is also a woman? We’ll have to wait until Frozen Empire comes to theaters to find out.