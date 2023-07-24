Who Was Florence Pugh’s Oppenheimer Character Jean Tatlock in Real Life?

What was Jean Tatlock’s profession?

Tatlock was a smart woman who attended Williams College in Berkeley, Vassar college, and Stanford Medical School where she studied to become a psychiatrist. Nolan’s movie nods towards this when Oppenheimer and Tatlock discuss books and she tells him she identifies more with Jung than Freud.

In real life Tatlock was indeed more interested in Jung than Freud. After taking a year off pre-Vassar and traveling in Europe, she even stayed with a friend of her mother’s who was a follower of Jung, according to Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, which is the basis for the movie.

When did she meet Oppenheimer?

Tatlock’s relationship with Oppenheimer began while she was still studying. They met at a party in 1936 while he was a professor at Berkeley. As in the movie, it was a fundraiser for Spanish Republicans during the Spanish Civil War held by Oppenheimer’s landlady Mary Ellen Washburn. During their relationship Oppenheimer proposed to Jean several times, but she declined and the two later broke up.

Oppenheimer married Kitty in 1940 and was picked to head up the Los Alamos project in 1943. He saw Tatlock for the last time in June of ‘43 when he went to recruit his administrative assistant. During this meeting they had dinner and he stayed the night with her—the two were being surveilled by U.S. Army agents. She told him then that she still loved him. They never saw each other again.

Tatlock and Communism

Tatlock reportedly got involved in communist meetings and rallies after she witnessed an altercation in San Francisco between police and striking longshore men in which two of the strikers were killed. She became a member of the communist party and while at Stanford was a writer and reporter for the Western Worker, the party’s West Coast paper.

Her involvement in the Communist Party meant she was under surveillance until she died in 1944, and it also became a point of contention for Oppenheimer, though he never actually joined the party.