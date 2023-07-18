Oppenheimer Cast Reveal Why Christopher Nolan Movies Connect with So Many People

Murphy certainly has had a chance to study that intelligence; the actor’s collaboration with Nolan goes back to nearly 20 years ago and his appearance as the Scarecrow in Batman Begins. They’ve worked together six times since then, and all the while the trust between the pair has only deepened. However, it is Nolan’s faith in the audience, as opposed to his technical innovations, which Murphy suggests explains the director’s impact on cinematic culture.

Says Murphy, “What I love about Chris and his approach to filmmaking is he presupposes a level of intelligence in the audience, which we really need in filmmaking. Which is why I think his movies do very well reviewing. They benefit from being seen a few times.”

These sentiments echo Blunt’s own thoughts while considering Nolan’s influence on the industry.

“I don’t know if Chris’ intention is to get the world to see things differently or from his point-of-view,” Blunt says with real consideration. “I don’t see him as that filmmaker. I think he presents extraordinary and profound themes on a big entertaining scale. I think nobody else has been able to capture it in the same way that he has, and he has been groundbreaking in that way, completely groundbreaking. I think Chris himself is wildly bright. He’s a hurricane of a talent. I think he wants to entertain people, he’s very passionate about movies, but I don’t see it as self-serving. I see it as his belief in audiences and belief in theaters, and belief in the cinematic experience, and his trust in audiences to get it. Not to be spoon-fed it, but just to get this big vision. That’s why people don’t feel talked down to in his films.”

Damon, who is sitting next to Blunt during our interview, wholeheartedly agrees. He also adds, “His movies are unbelievably entertaining, and I don’t think he’s trying to get you to agree with him. I think with this one… there are so many unanswerable questions. I mean, people have been talking about this for 80 years, and I think he wants to spark conversation.”

We can safely say there will be a lot for audiences to discuss after Oppenheimer opens in theaters on Friday, July 21.