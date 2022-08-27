George Miller: The Only Director Who Could Make Mad Max and Babe

When people think about Academy Award-nominated directors, George Miller is probably not one of the first names that come to mind. Academy Award-nominated films have a certain connotation – typically we think of movies that are serious, but maybe a bit stodgy, ambitious, but classically-minded, crowd-pleasing, but rote. In the general public’s mind, Academy Award-nominated films are usually well-made, stuffy dramas that are more akin to eating your vegetables than pigging out on something decadent and different. But Miller makes odd, energetic genre films, something the Academy historically has ignored — unless this particular director is involved.

Miller, whose new film Three Thousand Years of Longing is out today, may be our weirdest highly decorated filmmaker still stretching his gifts. His last film, 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, the fourth entry in his post-apocalyptic action series that saw a 30-year gap between installments, was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. It also featured a character named “Doof Warrior” playing speed metal solos on a flame-spouting double-neck guitar atop a moving tanker. Meanwhile, his new film is described as a “visually marvelous” and “ambitious,” which are words that apply to most of the man’s filmography.

So far, Miller has made 10 feature films, along with contributing a segment to 1983’s Twilight Zone: The Movie. Almost half of Millers’ filmography follows the adventures of Australian dystopian lawman Max Rockatansky, and his next feature will be a prequel spin-off set in the Mad Max universe, Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. The Mad Max series was inspired by Miller’s time working as a medical doctor in Sydney, seeing many car accident-related injuries and deaths, as well as his love of the work of Silent Era film stars like Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd. In Miller’s eyes, the films of these great artists were narratively simple, but featured highly engaging visuals.

Set in a world that has seen civil breakdown over widespread oil shortages, the Mad Max series was also inspired by the 1973 oil crisis. Co-screenwriter James McCausland told The Courier-Mail (via Screen Rant), “There were further signs of the desperate measures individuals would take to ensure mobility. A couple of oil strikes that hit many pumps revealed the ferocity with which Australians would defend their right to fill a tank. Long queues formed at the stations with petrol—and anyone who tried to sneak ahead in the queue met raw violence. … George and I wrote the [Mad Max] script based on the thesis that people would do almost anything to keep vehicles moving and the assumption that nations would not consider the huge costs of providing infrastructure for alternative energy until it was too late.”