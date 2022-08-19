Making a Lord of the Rings Gollum Movie Would Be a Bad Idea

Christopher Tolkien, the ever watchful son of his father’s legacy, strongly disliked Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies. Notoriously so. As late as 2013, he was still lamenting that “they eviscerated the book by making it an action movie for young people aged 15 to 25.” This is arguably too dismissive by half of a younger generation who learned to love the work of his father J.R.R. Tolkien through those movies—and movies that, for whatever concessions were made to blockbuster filmmaking, still had a slavish devotion for Tolkien’s text. As a consequence, Christopher’s disdain became a source of bemusement to many Lord of the Rings fans.

Barely two years after the Christopher’s death in January 2020, however, that same cynicism toward the industrialized forces of IP-exploitation is beginning to look prescient. While J.R.R. Tolkien’s books were never the sacred texts his son and likeminded fans espoused, they also deserve more reverence than the current trends explored by media companies who are always on the lookout to expand a story’s “universe” until its narrative has the vastness of an ocean… and often the depth of a puddle.

For the record, this is not a critique of Amazon’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power television series. That show remains sight unseen by this writer, and clearly there is a desire there for fidelity to Tolkien’s work, at least insofar as pulling strictly from the Lord of the Rings appendices will allow (and the admittedly IP-conscious need for the series to be a direct prequel to the events of Lord of the Rings instead of maybe something more original set in the world of Middle-earth).

But whether The Rings of Power sinks or swims, it is the result of a deliberate negotiation between Amazon and the Tolkien estate, and one that began even before Christopher’s passing. This means it’s still a single work determined to tell massive events that Tolkien imagined for Middle-earth’s Second Age, such as the apocalyptic Fall of Númenor, through a lens modern general audiences are comfortable with. Which is not all that unlike Jackson feeling the need to juice up the spectacle of Helm’s Deep to keep it in-line with the tastes of early 2000s audiences, we might add.