Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Timeline – Key Events and Story Theories

According to Tolkien’s timeline provided in Appendix B of The Lord of the Rings, Númenor is destroyed in 3319 SA (the 3,319th year of the Second Age, in case you were wondering). That’s 22 years before the great battle that ends the Age, so you might be thinking, “oh okay, we’re going to see a series about the last years of Númenor and the Last Alliance.” But wait! The title reveal and teaser drop suggest we’re going back much further than that, at least for Season One.

Forging the First Rings of Power

We now know that the title for the show is The Rings of Power. Obviously, this helps to tie it more closely to The Lord of the Rings, but it means more than that. The teaser shows us the forging of a ring, with the Rhyme of the Rings from The Lord of the Rings being recited over it. This rhyme tells us there are twenty Rings of Power; three for the Elven kings (worn by Galadriel, Gandalf, and Elrond by the time of the films), seven for the dwarf-lords, nine for mortal Men (worn by the Ringwraiths), and the One Ring made by Sauron for himself.

Payne and McKay have said that “before there was one [ring], there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.” So, considering the teaser’s emphasis on the forging of the rings, we’re guessing that Season One is going to either begin or end with the forging of the first Rings of Power.

According to Tolkien’s timeline, the Elven-Smiths, under the influence of a disguised Sauron, started forging the Rings of Power about 1500 SA. The Three Elven Rings, which were forged by Celebrimbor and kept as separate as possible from Sauron, were completed about 90 years later, and Sauron forged the One Ring 10 years after that, around 1600 SA. That’s a lot of time for the show to cover already, but these are mostly very long-lived characters, so a century is a fairly short amount of time for most of them.

It’s possible that the series will start with the the forging of the first Rings and cover from about 1500 SA to about 1701. This would include such exciting events as “War of the Elves and Sauron” and “The gates of Moria are shut” as well as the founding of Rivendell by Elrond.

Galadriel and the Founding of Lothlórien

On the other hand, rather than starting with the forging of the Rings of Power, Season One might build up to it instead. Tolkien’s timeline gives them a huge blank slate to fill in there – he tells us that Sauron tries and fails to “seduce” the Eldar (the original name for the Elves in Tolkien’s universe) in about 1200 SA and then there’s nothing until 1500. We can fill in some of that gap with Celeborn and Galadriel becoming leaders of Lórien in 1350, but that’s about it. It’s possible that the show will start there, with the founding of what we will come to know in the films as Lothlórien. That would give the audience a familiar starting-point, and the writers would have lots of room to expand on Tolkien’s material while building up to the big dramatic stuff in later seasons.