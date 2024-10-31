Drop: Blumhouse and the Director of Happy Death Day Redefine Horror in the Twitter Era

When trying to describe his new movie Drop, Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon found the scariest premise of all time. “This movie is like Twitter,” Landon tells Den of Geek at our New York Comic Con studio. “The movie touches on online culture, where you are being harassed or tormented by someone that you cannot see and cannot find, and cannot respond to.”

Honestly, it was only a matter of time before someone made a horror movie about the most cursed hellsite on the internet. Barbarian, Open Windows, M3GAN, and AfrAId already showed the terrors of Air B&B, livestreams, and other burgeoning wonders of the modern era, so it is only fitting for Landon to add to our technological anxieties via Drop, a movie about a date interrupted by the “X” user from Hell—although even then we cannot help but agree when Landon quips, “We will not call it ‘X.’ No one calls it ‘X.'”

Directed by Landon and written by Blumhouse vets Jillian Jacobs and Christopher Roach, Drop stars White Lotus‘s Meghann Fahy as a single mom who goes on her first date in years. She’s charmed by her blind rendezvous, Henry (Brandon Sklenar from It Ends With Us), but an onslaught of anonymous threatening messages makes her doubt the new man in her life. Given its subject matter, Drop seems determined to veer hard from the comedy-horror tone which marked Landon’s most well-known hits. Yet the director sees it less as a break from his style and more of a return to his earlier days.

“I wrote a movie a long time ago called Disturbia, which is very much a Hitchcockian thriller,” Landon reminds horror fans. “This is a return to something that I’ve always loved. I wanted to give myself a bit of a break from the horror-comedy world. I felt like I was getting to this place where everyone knows I’m going to take a concept and turn it into a horror-comedy, so I didn’t want to do that again.”