The Best Screenlife Horror Movies

Thanks to the runaway success of The Blair Witch Project in 1999, found footage movies quickly became the hottest thing in horror. By relying on camcorders, surveillance footage, and other unlikely camera sources, filmmakers could not only add some verisimilitude to their stories but could also do it on the cheap. But just as quickly, found footage became the most hated subgenre, as fans and critics decried its rigid constraints, laughing at the ridiculous ways characters justified recording when they should be running.

Just as the subgenre died, a new and more relevant approach emerged: desktop movies taking place entirely on computer screens, using webcams, streaming video, and recordings to tell their stories. Not only do desktop movies offer more variety in visual style, but they also better reflect our actual lives, as we spend a lot of time staring at computer and phone screens (in fact, you’re doing that RIGHT NOW!).

Exciting as the subgenre certainly is, it’s still in its infancy. With Missing, the sequel to 2018’s Searching, desktop movies get to move back into the limelight, giving us the opportunity to look back at some of the best the subgenre has to offer.

The Collingswood Story

Obviously, desktop movies are a relatively recent phenomenon, as video chat is still a new technology, popularized in the 2010s. But the first desktop movie came out the previous decade, with 2002’s The Collingswood Story, directed by Michael Costanza. Stephanie Dees and Johnny Burton star as a pair of lovers who try to keep their relationship going via webcam, after one heads off to college. When the two invite a psychic into their conversation to add some fun, a host of supernatural creatures follow.