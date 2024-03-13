A White Lotus “All-Star Season?” Sydney Sweeney and Simona Tabasco Have Thoughts

HBO’s The White Lotus may be an anthology, but that doesn’t mean we’re done seeing characters from past seasons. Jennifer Coolidge returned as Tanya McQuoid in season 2 after becoming a fan favorite in the show’s first season. And now Natasha Rothwell, who played White Lotus staff member and wellness guru Belinda Lindsey alongside Coolidge in season 1, is set to come back for the show’s upcoming third season.

With the announcement of Rothwell’s return, it was revealed by HBO and Max content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys that creator Mike White plans to bring at least one character back each season. This means that any character lucky enough to survive their time at the White Lotus could come back in the future. While one returning cast member per season doesn’t necessarily equate to the all-star super season that fans have been dreaming of, that doesn’t mean the possibility for such a season isn’t there.

While chatting with Sydney Sweeney and Simona Tabasco about their film Immaculate at SXSW, the actors told Den of Geek that they’re open to returning to The White Lotus.

“I mean I love my White Lotus family,” Sweeney says. “One of the producers on this film, Dave Bernad, also produced White Lotus, and I think it’d be a lot of fun.”