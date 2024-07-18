Directors with the Most Weirdly Diverse Filmographies

It’s a wildly diverse filmography that seems to swing crazily from pure nihilism to family-friendly sentimentality. But there is a connective tissue, which is Miller’s sincere interest in humanity (or animals with humanlike attributes), and the virtues within us that make life worth living. Whether basking in the fire of the Fury Road or the sight of a penguin tap dancing, Dr. George Miller (no, really, look it up!) is most interested in capturing our nobler instincts with vivid and muscular camera compositions. Mad Max’s father is a fuzzy humanist at heart!

WB

Michael Curtiz

Before auteur theory revolutionized how we thought of film directors, the Golden Age of Hollywood mostly rewarded directors who could show off dexterity in any number of studio genres or programmers. Well, few were more dexterous or a bit of a showoff than Michael Curtiz, a filmmaker who never had an easily quantifiable style or interest, but who nonetheless turned out masterpiece after masterpiece in nearly every kind of genre. Whether it was a drama, musical, swashbuckler, noir, or Western, Curtiz revealed a prenatural sixth sense of understanding the language necessary for the story at hand.

His most famous film remains arguably the greatest Hollywood film of all time, Casablanca (1942), a pitch perfect World War II melodrama and romance with the unforgettable cast. It’s the one that earned Curtiz an Oscar, but he was already WB’s golden boy after turning Errol Flynn into a star via the definitive pirate movie, Captain Blood (1935), and then the definitive Robin Hood movie, The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938). Both of which are heavy influences to this day on films like Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars. Curtiz also directed Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942), Mildred Pierce (1945), and perennial December favorite, White Christmas (1954). Whether you wanted Bogie to brood or Bing Crosby to give a bubbly belt about Christmas trees, you get Curtiz.

20th Century Fox / WB

Howard Hawks

Another Golden Age Hollywood director who had more discernible interests than Curtiz, Howard Hawks also ran the gamut of genres or house styles during a decades-spanning career. As an auteurist’s favorite of that era, you can still trace Hawks’ interest with tough guys and tougher gals—who often spoke to each other in either breathless double entendre or rapid-fire one-liners. Yes, there is a faint similarity between Lauren Bacall’s cigarette-smoke filled interest in To Have and Have Not (1944) and Rosalind Russell’s ratatat newspaper reporter in 1939’s His Girl Friday (they both wear pants!). However, the fact that one of them occupies space in a pseudo-noir/WWII melodrama and the other is in one of the definitive screwball comedies can trigger cognitive dissonance.

Indeed, Hawks helped define the screwball with Cary Grant classics like Friday and Bringing Up Baby (1939) in the ‘30s, and then helped define noir in the ‘40s with movies like The Big Sleep (1946), which cemented Humphrey Bogart and Bacall as one of the great onscreen love stories… much to Hawks’ jealousy. He could also do thirsty musicals like the Marilyn Monroe-calling card Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) and Westerns that cast John Wayne as the bad guy, a la Red River (1948). The genre or tone can change, but you always knew when you were hearing a Hawks character speak.

Fox / Columbia Pictures

Rob Reiner

Some might have forgotten all these years later, but Rob Reiner had one of the best directing streaks in film history. Between 1984 and 1995, the one-time “Meathead guy” from All in the Family produced seven stone cold classics across multiple genres. He also made North in that timeframe, but nobody’s perfect. Even so, there are legions of fans who would make a case that This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Misery (1990), A Few Good Men (1992), and The American President (1995) are just that.