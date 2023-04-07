Hail The Last Temptation of Christ! The Movie That Made Jesus a Scorsese Antihero

The Scorsese Way

In almost every adaptation of the gospels, both before and after The Last Temptation of Christ, Jesus is perfect. He is, after all, the Son of God. But Scorsese’s version is fascinating in that Jesus is a flawed man akin to many of Scorsese’s other leads. Where J.R. has an inner conflict of faith, so does Jesus. Where Travis Bickle wants to cleanse himself and the world of sin, so does Jesus. Where Jake LaMotta is distracted by sexual desires, so too is Jesus. It’s those aspects that make Scorsese’s version of Jesus so unique and interesting, and controversial.

It’s also worth noting that Scorsese protagonists are violent—toward the world, toward themselves, and often toward women. Scorsese’s Jesus doesn’t go on killing spree but he does make the wooden crosses the Romans use for crucifixion. Likewise, his self-imposed solitude in the desert is a battle with both himself and the Devil; Jesus tortures himself. However, Jesus is also better than J.R. and Bickle and LaMotta. He is still our saviour–half-man, half-God– but Scorsese gives him a character arc rather than accepting him as immediately perfect. It makes for a good movie, but it’s not the Jesus many Catholics want to accept.

“The beauty of Kazantzakis’ concept is that Jesus has to put up with everything we go through, all the doubts and fears and anger,” Scorsese told FilmComment in 1988. “He made me feel like he’s sinning—but he’s not sinning, he’s just human. As well as divine. And he has to deal with all this double, triple guilt on the cross. That’s the way I directed it, and that’s what I wanted, because my own religious feelings are the same. I do a lot of thinking about it, at lot of questioning, a lot of doubting, and then some good feeling. A lot of good feeling. And then a lot more questioning, thinking, doubting!”

Scorsese later made a public statement following public outcry over the film, renewing his faith and trying to make his viewpoint even clearer: “It is more than just another film project for me. It was made with conviction and love and so I believe it is an affirmation of faith, not a denial. Further, I feel strongly that people everywhere will be able to identify with the human side of Jesus as well as his divine side.”

With so much outrage, The Last Temptation of Christ was not a major box office success. Made on a budget of $7 million, a sum significantly less than the original $14 million that Scorsese pitched when trying to make the movie in 1983, it grossed just over $8 million in the U.S., and an additional $8.8 million around the world. Catholic picketers stood outside cinemas and put people off seeing the movie. As a result, the film went somewhat underappreciated for a number of years, finding itself placed often in the middle when critics rank Scorsese’s filmography.

Perhaps by some miracle, the movie’s premiere led to another revelation for Scorsese: “After the premiere a group of us went to dinner at the Regency hotel,” he told the New York Times in 2016. One of those people was Paul Moore, the Episcopal bishop of New York, who had written public statements in support of The Last Temptation of Christ, saying it dramatized many of the core teachings of Jesus. It was during that dinner that Moore handed Scorsese a copy of a book that would haunt the filmmaker’s thoughts for over 25 years: Shūsaku Endō’s Silence, which was about two priests who travel to Japan to spread the word of God. Scorsese finally released his filmed version of the story in 2016.