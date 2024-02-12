Deadpool 3 Trailer Brings Back Wolverine and a Familiar X-Men Villain
We finally have our first look at Deadpool & Wolverine in a trailer that brings back a lot of the Fox X-Men movie universe.
To say that all eyes are on Wade Wilson in 2024 is an understatement. With most superhero movies struggling to make a dent at the box office last year, studios will next look to the performance of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine as a referendum on the state of the genre. Fortunately, Ryan Reynolds‘ latest turn as the Merc with a Mouth looks absolutely insane in the first trailer, which premiered during Super Bowl LVIII.
As the trailer reveals, Deadpool is stepping into the multiverse with the help of Matthew McFayden’s mysterious Marvel character and the TVA from Loki. But he’ll have some other big-name allies, too.
Watch the trailer below:
We already knew Hugh Jackman was coming out of superhero retirement to reprise his role as Wolverine for the ninth time, this time in the comic book accurate yellow suit that will also delight the X-Men: The Animated Series fans in the audience. After two movies’ worth of fawning over Jackman’s handsome mug, Deadpool finally gets to work with Logan, and the team-up doesn’t disappoint. The heroes dive headfirst into some multiversal shenanigans through different eras of Marvel movies, with lots of comic book cameos along the way.
Notably, one scene shows Deadpool fighting next to what looks like a destroyed 20th Century Fox sign, and earlier in the trailer Wade says “your cinematic universe is going to change forever,” suggesting that this won’t just be a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness-style romp through different universes. Wade’s getting meta with it and tackling different movie universes, which explains the return of Fox’s Wolverine.
Also revealed in the trailer is the return of Aaron Stanford as Pyro from X-2 and X-Men: The Last Stand. Other characters from the now-defunct Fox superhero universe are back in this outing, including X-Men villains Sabretooth and Toad, whom fans recently spotted riding the Fantastic Four’s Fantasticar in one set photo.
Jennifer Garner is also back as Elektra for the first time since her 2005 solo movie, although she doesn’t appear in the first trailer. Rumors have persisted that Ben Affleck will also cameo as his Daredevil from the 2003 film. We’re also getting Deadpool franchise veterans Morena Baccarin as Vanessa and Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead back for this installment.
Will Deadpool 3 finally jumpstart Marvel’s Phase 5, as the Multiverse Saga makes its march to its Secret Wars finale? We’re not clairvoyant, but we’d say this trailer certainly is a good start.
Deadpool 3 opens in theaters on July 26.