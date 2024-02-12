Deadpool 3 Trailer Brings Back Wolverine and a Familiar X-Men Villain

To say that all eyes are on Wade Wilson in 2024 is an understatement. With most superhero movies struggling to make a dent at the box office last year, studios will next look to the performance of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine as a referendum on the state of the genre. Fortunately, Ryan Reynolds‘ latest turn as the Merc with a Mouth looks absolutely insane in the first trailer, which premiered during Super Bowl LVIII.

As the trailer reveals, Deadpool is stepping into the multiverse with the help of Matthew McFayden’s mysterious Marvel character and the TVA from Loki. But he’ll have some other big-name allies, too.

Watch the trailer below:

We already knew Hugh Jackman was coming out of superhero retirement to reprise his role as Wolverine for the ninth time, this time in the comic book accurate yellow suit that will also delight the X-Men: The Animated Series fans in the audience. After two movies’ worth of fawning over Jackman’s handsome mug, Deadpool finally gets to work with Logan, and the team-up doesn’t disappoint. The heroes dive headfirst into some multiversal shenanigans through different eras of Marvel movies, with lots of comic book cameos along the way.