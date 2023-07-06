New Deadpool 3 Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Costume

Ever since Disney bought 20th Century Fox in 2019, we’ve known that Deadpool would be coming to the MCU. But that arrival raised many questions about integrating the famously crass anti-hero into the decidedly PG-13 MCU, which only just had its first f-bomb in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Deadpool fans feared that Kevin Feige would tame the Merc With a Mouth, diminishing the subversive joy of the 2016 hit and its 2018 sequel.

But if the first photos from Deadpool 3 are any indication, fans have little to worry about. A report from Mirror included pictures of Ryan Reynolds shooting a car crash scene for the film. In it, we see Reynolds wearing his Deadpool costume, which features very few changes from the outfit donned in his R-rated Fox movies. Although some gold highlights have been added to the black areas on the costume, the overall design remains the same, suggesting that Deadpool will be just as armed as he was in his previous movies.

That said, the biggest change to the costume may be the most worrying. Where Deadpool and its sequel had a largely muted color palette, the red of the suit in the set photos is surprisingly bright, almost on-par with the coloring in the comics.

That color change may indicate a distinction between the MCU and the 20th Century Fox universe where Deadpool debuted. When the latter continuity began with 2000’s X-Men, Blade had been the only big-screen Marvel hit and Spider-Man, with his red and blue costume, was still a few years away. That film not only dressed its heroes in black leather but even joked about the impracticality of comic’s accurate X-Men togs. By the time Deadpool hit screens, the X-Men were wearing yellow and dark blue costumes but were still not as colorful as the bright outfits worn by Captain America and the Avengers.