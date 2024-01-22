New Deadpool 3 Set Photos Reveal a Surprise Marvel Twist for Ryan Reynolds

New set images and video from the set of ‘DEADPOOL 3’ reveals a look at Ryan Reynolds playing a Deadpool variant with big hair pic.twitter.com/Vqr4NCtWH1 — Multiverse Analysis (@TheAnalystOne) January 21, 2024

However, it looks like Handsome Deadpool doesn’t get to monopolize all the cooing the audience will certainly do. Because he’ll be one-upped by one of the most long-awaited Deadpool Variants, Dogpool.

Judging by the brighter colors and Hemsworth-ready hair of Handsome Deadpool, we might guess that he’s the MCU version of Deadpool, a PG-13 take on Wade Wilson who will toss out a quip when dealing with an emotional moment. Given his haircut, this may also be Ronin-pool aka Watari, a samurai variation of Deadpool.

In the comics, both Ronin-pool and Dogpool are members of the Deadpool Corps, a multiversal group of Deadpool’s who fight together to do… Deadpool things. Tell inappropriate and self-aware jokes, mostly. The Deadpool Corps includes a teen variant called Kidpool, a zombie version called Headpool, a version with a beard made of bees named Beard of Beespool, and the most popular member, Lady Deadpool.

Although there has been much speculation that Lady Deadpool and Kidpool will make appearances in the film, the above pictures are the only confirmation we’ve had thus far of multiversal shenanigans. Of course, there’s always room for even more Deadpools when we’re talking about infinite alternate universes.

Deadpool 3 will reportedly involve the Time Variance Authority, having been thrown into realignment by the events of Loki‘s second season, recruiting a multiversal team to fight some big bad (probably not Kang). They recruit Deadpool, but Deadpool being Deadpool, he not only picks up Wolverine, but also runs the TVA across a bunch of other people in the 20th Century Fox Marvel Universe. Rumors suggest that members of the Fox X-Men will appear, including James Marsden as Cyclops, as well as Ben Affleck‘s Daredevil and Jennifer Garner’s Elektra.

By the end of the movie, Deadpool will presumably join in the MCU. What this means for the other characters he meets, we still don’t know. But unfortunately for Reynolds, we can probably bet that Handsome Deadpool isn’t going to make the cut.