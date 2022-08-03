Street Fighter: Ryu’s Many Multiverse Rivalries Explained

While Ken is devoted to his fighting lifestyle, he can’t match Ryu’s dedication. Ken has a business and a family to focus on, so he’s more of a “weekend warrior” in comparison. His rivalry with Ryu keeps him going and pushes him to keep up with his BFF. If the rumors regarding Street Fighter VI‘s roster are true, that obsession may have finally caught up with him…

Sagat

Street Fighter lore tells us that Ryu kicked Sagat’s ass pretty decisively during their earliest encounter. Actually, Ryu tore Sagat’s chest open with a well-placed Shoryuken. Sagat took that loss hard. Actually, he soon went on such an epic “anger bender” that he somehow ended up becoming the top goon of a terrorist organization. He was so obsessed with getting a rematch against Ryu that he even added a Shoryuken knockoff into his moveset: the Tiger Uppercut.

With the Street Fighter Alpha series, Capcom retconned that story as to make Sagat more sympathetic. In that revised version of events, Sagat wiped the floor with Ryu during their initial match. It was so one-sided that Sagat actually offered Ryu a helping hand just to ensure the fight would continue. At that moment, Ryu was suddenly overcome by his inner darkness: the Satsui no Hado. He sucker-punched Sagat with a Shoryuken that split his chest open and won Ryu the tournament. However, the cost of winning that tournament soon proved to be as great as the rewards. Ryu began to suffer from imposter syndrome and the constant fear of the monster the path he had chosen may turn him into.

Sagat, meanwhile, became driven by hatred and revenge. However, he calmed down a bit when even his own former pupil, Adon, was able to get one over on him. Hate can only get you so far. When M. Bison brainwashed Ryu to be his evil pawn, Sagat turned on Bison and smacked Ryu around until Ryu returned to his normal self. Suddenly, Ryu and Sagat were 1-1 during the encounters, and neither of their victories could easily be considered a clean win. Before long, the two constantly crossed paths in a never-ending attempt to settle things with their fists. The prospect of facing Ryu again seems to be one of the few things that give Sagat joy.

Akuma

Akuma is the Darth Vader to Ryu’s Luke Skywalker. How literal that comparison is kind of depends on the adaptation. One Street Fighter anime argued that Akuma is Ryu’s father, while another suggested that was all a red herring. Meanwhile, the American comic series strongly implied that Akuma actually killed Ryu’s father in a complicated cycle of endless violence. The Street Fighter III manga, meanwhile, straight up shrugged and asked, “Who gives a shit?”

Throughout most of Street Fighter history, Akuma has completely outclassed Ryu. Akuma wants Ryu to give in to the killer inside of him, which Akuma believes will make Ryu stronger. Akuma wants to forge an opponent who could conceivably kill him in battle, and Ryu has become his personal pet project. As the franchise’s canon grew larger and more complicated, Ryu gets better and gradually conquers the Satsui no Hado inside of him. That puts Ryu closer to Akuma’s level while allowing him to avoid the path Akuma laid out for him to one day reach that point.