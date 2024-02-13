Deadpool 3 Theory Suggests Doctor Doom Is Hiding in Plain Sight

The MCU has a villain problem. People said same thing the first few years of the franchise’s existence, but those complaints fell away as Loki, Killmonger, and especially Thanos entered the fray. Now that Jonathan Majors’s off-screen problems have presumably brought an end to Kang the Conquerer in the MCU, the question has come up again.

Josh Brolin recently teased Marvel Studios might bring back Thanos in some way, although he stopped short of confirming it would be in the role of big bad once again. That would be one way to re-energize the MCU with a popular villain. That said, ever since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox for the X-Men rights, fans have waited for the coming of Marvel’s greatest villain of all, Dr. Victor von Doom.

Marvel has already integrated some aspects of the Fox superhero universe with its multiple winks to the X-Men and Fantastic Four, but outside of casting rumors and a couple of cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, nothing firm has happened yet.

That will change with the third Deadpool movie, now officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine. As the movie’s first trailer revealed, the movie involves the TVA bringing the Merc with a Mouth into the MCU to fight a mysterious new threat. Along the way, he’ll team up with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and if rumors and set leaks are to be believed, a lot of other Fox superheroes as well.