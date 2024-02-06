The Return of Josh Brolin’s Thanos Would Be a Good Thing for Marvel Movies

And yet, Thanos’s inevitable resurrection might be just the thing that the MCU needs, bringing back the universe’s most recognizable big bad to usher in the franchise’s new era… as long as he doesn’t stick around forever.

Thanos Marches on a Broken MCU

Against those who dismiss the idea of Thanos part two out of hand, Brolin did note that he had made two other appearances post-Endgame, first in the delightful What If… episode “What If… T’Challa Became Star-Lord” and then on Earth-383 in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Still, those two instances happened in alternate realities, not in the mainline MCU. Brolin acknowledges this, in fact, clarifying, “I don’t know in the Marvel world whether they’re going to bring him back.”

Brolin is hardly the only person talking about Marvel revisiting its glory years, though. Reportedly, people at Disney have considered re-assembling the original Avengers as a fix for the franchise’s current woes, even if that means resurrecting Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark, Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow, and Chris Evans‘s Steve Rogers (the last of whom called these reports “news to me.”).

While it’s easy to see why film executives would pitch such a financially viable but creatively bankrupt idea, those of us who want to see good Marvel stories don’t share the enthusiasm. We don’t want Marvel to simply repeat stories we’ve already watched and enjoyed. Sure, they pulled off that trick with the time heist section of Endgame and in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and plan to do something similar with Deadpool 3, but multiverse ‘member berries are already starting to bore us.

If Marvel does bring someone back from the dead, then it needs to be in service of a new story, one that stands on its own or pushes the overarching narrative forward. And more than any other deceased Marvel character, Thanos can do exactly that.

The New, Unimproved Thanos

For one, Thanos could serve as a one-off villain or a reoccurring antagonist for just one corner of the MCU. Sure, he took on the entire universe in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but those entries found him relatively late in his ascension. By the time he’s re-introduced in Infinity War, he’s powerful enough to take on and beat all of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as well as those from Asgard and beyond. But if Thanos were to return on the new playing field of the Multiverse Saga, he wouldn’t have the Stones or the Infinity Gauntlet. In fact, to the TVA and He Who Remains, those Stones are just desk paperweights.