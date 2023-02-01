DC Movies and TV Shows: Full DCU Schedule

What a tumultuous time it is to be a fan of DC TV and movies. Aside from the fact that the DCEU was a mass of chaotic energy almost from the word go, there’s also been the ongoing confusion about the multiversal aspects: the multiple Batmen and Jokers, the fact that the TV shows have nothing to do with the movies, the fact that entire movies (sorry, Batgirl) simply ceased to exist and were banished to limbo after they had already wrapped, never to be seen by mortal eyes.

And then there have been the rumors (so many rumors), the false starts (Henry Cavill is back as Superman…never mind, no he isn’t!), and the closing of longstanding movie and TV legacies as new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran begin to lay out their own new vision for their DCU of the future.

Despite all of that, 2023 is a veritable bounty of riches for fans of DC movies and TV shows. Four big screen adventures, plus returning favorites on TV mean that beginning in February, there’s likely not a single month without some major DC property on your screens. And then we start getting into the future, with that new DCU starting to kick off. But in the meantime, here’s every DC project that we know is coming out for the next four years or so!

THE FLASH SEASON 9

Feb. 8, 2023