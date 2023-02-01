DC Confirms Why Henry Cavill Isn’t Superman Anymore

On the one hand, it’s hard to feel too bad for a guy who’s incredibly handsome, incredibly rich, and gets to spend a lot of time indulging his nerdy habits. On the other, you can’t deny that things have been pretty rough lately for Henry Cavill. The man seems to have been stuck in a “will he/won’t he” holding pattern for years.

First, the Snyderverse seemed to be done after the Joss Whedon cut of Justice League flopped, and then it seemed back when Zack Snyder’s Justice League hit HBO. And just when everyone from Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav to DC Chief Creative Office Jim Lee said that there were no plans for future Snyderverse movies, Cavill swoops in for a cameo at the end of Black Adam.

When Black Adam released in October 2022, Cavill made it very clear that he wanted to don the blue and red tights once again, albeit this time as a “joyful” Superman. And several insiders suggested that DC was ready as well, even as James Gunn and Peter Safran took the reigns. But after Cavill tweeted that he spoke with Gunn and Safran and learned he wasn’t part of the future plans, people feared the worst — which finally got confirmed in yesterday’s press.

Asked about the Superman Legacy movie that Gunn is writing and Cavill’s role in it, the director jumped in to set the record straight. “We didn’t fire Henry,” he clarified (via Deadline). “Henry was never cast. He was in a cameo, and that was the end of his story.” Indeed, like many of the vaunted promises the Rock made while promoting Black Adam, the return of Cavill’s Superman proved to be empty hype.