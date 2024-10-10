Connie Nielsen Thinks ‘It’s Crazy’ Wonder Woman 3 with Gal Gadot Isn’t Happening

When James Gunn and Peter Safran were named in 2022 as co-presidents of DC Studios by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, early indications from the pair were that at least some of the characters and actors from the previous DC film incarnation, aka the DC Extended Universe, might survive the reboot to fight another day. And of all the characters from the prior sequence of films, it was widely believed that Wonder Woman, a beloved fan favorite played by Gal Gadot, was perhaps the only major member of the Justice League that could make the cut.

It was not, however, meant to be. Although developmental work on Wonder Woman 3 had started under the previous regime, it was reported in December 2022 that a third film starring Gadot would not move forward. This was after Patty Jenkins, director of both Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), had submitted her treatment for the project, which was said to “not fit in” with the plans for a new DC universe that Gunn and Safran unveiled a short time later—plans that included a prequel TV series about the Amazons set on Themyscira called Paradise Lost.

At the same time, Gadot’s Diana and some of her supporting Amazon characters, like Queen Hippolyta, remained popular among fans. To Connie Nielsen, who played Hippolyta in both films as well as in Justice League, the outright abandonment of one of the few acknowledged bright spots of the troubled “Snyderverse” era has been as frustrating as it is baffling.

“I think it’s crazy. I mean, frankly, I don’t understand it,” Nielsen tells us while sitting down to discuss another of her beloved roles, the Roman noble Lucilla who will be returning in Gladiator II next month. “[Wonder Woman] made $800 million just in the movie theaters, and it has an enormous and passionate, passionate fan base. These are spectacular films, and there’s just no reason I can understand whatsoever for not investing in that. If I were a business person, I would say that’s money on the table. It’s right there. Plus every time we’ve done it, [it was] with budgets that were way smaller than any of the other DC budgets.”