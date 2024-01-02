8 Awesome Things the DCEU Legacy Leaves Behind

Even as the DCEU fades away, here’s hoping that Gunn, and maybe even Marvel, picks up where Snyder and his fellow filmmakers left off.

2. Superheroes Can Be Silly

For as much as Snyder’s dour approach dominates discussion of the DCEU, it did not in fact characterize the entire franchise. For every shot of a rain-drenched Superman pointing his laser eyes at an armored Batman (Ben Affleck) the DCEU included scenes of the Flash (Ezra Miller) catching hot dogs with superspeed or the octopus Topo playing the drums in Aquaman. In fact, the beleaguered reboot movie The Flash peaks at the start when Barry Allen must rescue a gaggle of babies falling from a hospital window. That’s a perfect Flash scenario (see the standout single issue story in 1991’s Flash #54), one that shows off his powers and plays into the ridiculousness inherent in the entire superhero premise.

When Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) tried to storm across London carrying a sword and a shield, when Shazam (Zachary Levi) sat around playing video games as a giant buff man in red in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, or even when Superman and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) talked about what the “S” on his shirt meant, DCEU movies didn’t apologize for their goofy characters. Instead they embraced them, making their movies all the richer for it.

On one hand, James Gunn’s first DC movie, The Suicide Squad, exists to show off his deep knowledge of the company’s Z-listers. I mean, who expected to see Green Lantern also-ran baddie Javelin in a film? On the other hand, it provides a searing satire of global politics. Take the sequence in which Peacemaker (John Cena) and Bloodsport (Idris Elba) infiltrate a camp in the fictional Latin American country of Corto Maltese, trying to outdo one another with over-the-top kills. The kill scenes are hilarious, building to the punchline reveal that they just murdered rebels trying to topple the regime that the Suicide Squad has come to fight. This one scene includes goofy characters, violent action, and a larger political point, all three aspects supporting one another without undermining the horror or the dark humor of the scenario.

Scenes like this reoccur throughout The Suicide Squad, from the slaughter of the first Squad in the movie’s opening to the use of Starro the Conqueror as a weapon of mass destruction. But The Suicide Squad wasn’t alone in this regard. The women of Birds of Prey, Or the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn joined together not because of a shared larger mission or because they even liked one another, but because powerful man Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) couldn’t stand the idea of women not supporting his fragile ego. Blue Beetle openly lambastes Reagan-era U.S. meddling in Latin America, and even directly references the School of the Americas. None of these larger, real-world implications require the movie to stop and explain itself. Instead the films work these themes into their stories about multi-colored heroes and bizarre antiheroes.

4. Harley Quinn Came Into Her Own

While the DCEU too often turned its male heroes into growling masochists, the franchise let heroines shine. Nowhere is that more noticeable than in the treatment of Harley Quinn, portrayed here by Margot Robbie. Harley Quinn stemmed from the great Batman: The Animated Series, voiced by Arleen Sorkin, where she served as the Joker’s loony sidekick. Harley’s popularity skyrocketed when she jumped into the comics, despite most writers framing her as a cool lady who let her abusive boyfriend erase her personality.