New Gladiator 2 Trailer Hints at Pedro Pascal Playing a Different Type of Villain

Joaquin Phoenix’s Emperor Commodus from the original Gladiator movie remains one of the most memorable depictions of onscreen villainy this century. A portrait of what happens when immense insecurity meets unchecked power—plus a twisted riff on an Oedipal complex by way of his older sister and the father who never loved him—it was a thrill when this fiend finally entered the arena and faced Maximus. We wanted to see Russell Crowe bloody his toga.

Now 24 years later, Gladiator II promises to have its own epic showdown between Paul Mescal as Lucius, our heroic and insubordinate gladiator champion, and Pedro Pascal as his chief rival, the Roman General Marcus Acacius. All the marketing until now is building to the anticipation of watching these men face each other in the arena… but if you study the newest trailer for Gladiator II a little more closely (and as available above), a plot begins to come into focus which promises to make Acacius a wholly different kind of adversary from Emperor Commodus. And at this point, we wonder if Pedro Pascal will even play a true villain.

Ridley Scott‘s new Gladiator II trailer certainly clarifies the basic plot points after the more chaotic earlier teaser. In this one, we discover why Lucius would hate the Roman military so much: the trailer opens with him living a peaceful life with a wife and child—this sounds familiar, no?—before a Roman legion wipes out his homeland. For the record, that land is Numidia, a territory in North Africa (modern day Algeria) that became a Roman province after its conquest. Based on what we see in the trailer, Gladiator II will begin with Acacius commanding a force that decimates Lucius’ community and ends with the hero being sold into bondage. Slavery.

What’s not in the trailer, however, is the fact that Mescal’s character is also supposed to be the young Lucius from the original Gladiator, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and the one-time heir to the throne of Rome. When that first movie ended, Lucilla and a few noble senators waxed poetic about restoring Rome to its republic roots, but anyone who knows history should have expected that plan to be short-lived. Following the death of the real-life Commodus, Rome enjoyed the “Year of the Five Emperors” where various military generals and war heroes were elevated to the lofty rank of first citizen (or seized that elevation in the vacuum of power).