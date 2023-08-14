The Case For and Against Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot will return as Wonder Woman. Or maybe… not? That’s what it felt like after the last week of whiplash-inducing headlines which involved the Israeli actress and her signature role as Diana of Themyscira. Infamously, the big screen future for the current lineup of DC actors started to crumble when Warner Bros. Pictures parted ways with writer-director Patty Jenkins, who helmed both Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

At the time, creative differences separating a director from producers was nothing new, although a bit eyebrow-raising since Jenkins shattered industry conventions when she became the first woman to direct a major superhero blockbuster hit. The bigger surprise, however, was the fact that Wonder Woman 3 was itself being put on pause, which is a polite term for being cast into the fires of development hell. Some incorrectly speculated new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran were responsible, but this decision occurred before they even arrived in their new jobs (Gunn was in fact still working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3). So the question became… what would they do when they took over?

As we now know, if it’s not a full-set reboot, it’s pretty damn close to one. At the beginning of the year, Gunn announced there would be a new DC Universe with a new Superman (Henry Cavill had already been asked to step aside last fall) and a new Batman, who incidentally would not be related to the one Robert Pattinson plays. But Wonder Woman, the last third of DC’s sacred trinity? The only thing announced in Gunn’s “Chapter One” was a television series called Paradise Lost, an HBO series set on Diana’s mythical home island. Yet even by the emphasis on its original name in DC Comics, “Paradise Island” (as opposed to its Themyscira moniker which was used in Gadot’s Wonder Woman films), the intention seemed to be to suggest this is something different.

Which made last week’s seeming bombshell at Comicbook.com so intriguing. While speaking to the website for a new project, Gadot said, “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.” Yet lest fans of the DCEU rejoice, insiders close to Warner Bros. appeared eager to throw cold water on the hype. Speaking to Variety, unnamed sources insisted nothing was promised to Gadot, nor has there been any “definitive discussion” about her appearing in the new DC Universe.