Christmas Movie Streaming Guide: Where to Watch All Your Favorite Holiday Classics

December is not quite here yet, but for some of us, it’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Thanksgiving is over, and the grimness of Black Friday too. So with the passing of those uniquely American traditions, the biggest holiday event for millions of film lovers is on the horizon. And some want to start celebrating now.

For that reason, we’ve collected the below streaming guide of holiday favorites, old and new, so you know exactly where to find your favorite Christmas movies this year. We’ve generally based this on where they’re available to watch without an additional surcharge on top of a subscription. In other words, we’re leaving off that most of these movies will be available to rent on demand for a fee from Amazon, Apple, or your other preferred video on demand platform. We also have based this list on American streaming service libraries. Enjoy.

8-Bit Christmas (2021)

HBO Max

If you feel a little too familiar with A Christmas Story these days, HBO Max has a great alternative—and no, we don’t mean that bland nostalgia bait sequel they just put out. For a better Yuletide experience, check out last year’s cleverer and more merry update via 8-Bit Christmas, which is essentially a 1980s Christmas story. In the film, modern parent Jake (Neil Patrick Harris) recounts to his daughter the trials and tribulations he endured in order to attain his dream Christmas present as a child: the original Nintendo Entertainment System!