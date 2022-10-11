Haunting Horror Images That Still Scare Us Today

This shot is the answer, the terrible answer, to what scared Alice Palmer so very much on that trip to Lake Mungo. It’s her. It’s her own drowned corpse, yet to happen, but coming inexorably, slowly approaching her in the dark. By the time the viewer is exposed to it, very close to the end of the film, we already know what we are going to see. We know and it’s almost unbearable. Alice is already dead by drowning, and now we understand how utterly terrified and alone she was beforehand. Lake Mungo begins with these chilling words from Alice “I feel like something bad is going to happen to me. I feel like something bad has happened to me, it hasn’t reached me yet but it’s on its way. And it’s getting closer.” This image is the “something bad.” – Rosie Fletcher

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Let me start by saying that this turned out to be a FAR more lucrative prompt than I anticipated. Upon close reflection, I realized that there are dozens of terrifying images from my pop culture life that continue to haunt me. These include: Paulie’s Virgin Mary vision in The Sopranos, the “Big Foot” style alien video in Signs, the first appearance of The Bent-Neck Lady in The Haunting of Hill House, and so, so many more. In keeping with the spirit of the assignment, however, I can only choose one.

So I’m going with “The Bride,” one of illustrator Stephen Gammell’s macabre works from the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark book series. All of Gammell’s art in these ostensible children’s books is truly disturbing, but “The Bride” takes things up a notch. Kudos to the book publisher who saw the image of an emaciated woman’s corpse covered in cobwebs and thought “yeah, this’ll work for the kids.” – Alec Bojalad

For this dorm room scene in The Exorcism of Emily Rose, we had built a puppet with these body contortions. When Jennifer Carpenter saw the puppet, she said “I think I can do that.” It took her maybe 15-20 minutes, but she did it. That is all her. pic.twitter.com/CjWa6Qwmw1 — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) April 19, 2021

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose

I like to think of myself as someone who isn’t easily scared and can handle watching a horror movie without it giving me sleepless nights, but this one right here is my Kryptonite. Granted I watched this alone when I was very young and decided to be in a dark room for added impact, but it still gave me sleepless nights for the following four days. To this day, I can’t watch this movie again and it is particularly because of this image alone. This particular image is from the scene when Emily sleeps in her dorm room and her boyfriend is sleeping next to her and making sure she is okay. He wakes up in the middle of the night and notices she isn’t next to him and looks over at the floor where Emily is in this twisted position staring back at him with the most hollow look to her.

God Bless this man because instead of running for his life, he actually goes to her and calls her out to see if she is okay. What happens next is what you would expect from an exorcism flick, but 12-year-old me was caught off-guard and will remain traumatized by: she opens her mouth and screams in the most demonic voice I have ever heard. I spent the next four days scared that I’d see her on my bedroom floor, and stayed up till the sun came out because we all know, day-time is safe! – Maznah Shehzad

Rosemary’s Baby

It shouldn’t be possible for so much dread to be contained in a daylight shot of a busy New York City street in June, but that’s what makes this image so haunting. A heavily pregnant and desperate Rosemary Woodhouse tries to escape a Satanic conspiracy by calling her doctor for help. She knows her captors will be coming for her at any moment. As she begs, she can’t see the man who appears outside the phone booth, but we can, and we know what he means. It’s over. She’s been caught. That the man turns out to be no threat but just a passer-by (and a cameo by Rosemary’s Baby producer William Castle) is a devilish trick and proof of the expert paranoia this film conjures. – Louisa Mellor