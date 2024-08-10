Captain America 4’s Red Hulk Looks Way More Ferocious Than the Original Big Green Guy

Then in Avengers: Endgame, we find Banner having merged with the Hulk persona to create what most fans refer to as Smart Hulk: the Hulk’s body with Banner’s personality and intelligence. Except he’s a lot more mellow and less prone to anger than he used to be, even showing embarrassment at seeing his antics during the Battle of New York back in 2012.

Ruffalo’s Banner has since shown up on the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where he served as an avuncular mentor to his cousin Jennifer Walters and even introduced his (yet-unexplained) son at the end of the series.

From what we can see so far, the introduction of Red Hulk serves as a return to an MCU Hulk with no such character evolution. He’s one furious mother***ker, and while we don’t know yet know how Ross gets there, we suspect it has something to do with The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) and a plot to undermine the U.S. government.

We also don’t know if Ross/Red Hulk will survive the events of Captain America: Brave New World and whether he’ll participate in more movies going forward, but it will be interesting to see how his arrival impacts the MCU and whether he’ll end up going fist-to-fist with the Incredible Hulk himself.

The rest of the latest Brave New World trailer expands somewhat on the first teaser unveiled earlier this summer. It opens with Ross addressing a summit meeting in which he notes that the discovery of adamantium in the body of the Celestial left on Earth at the end of Eternals led initially to squabbling among the planet’s nations over obtaining it, until an agreement of some sort was hammered out.

From there, it makes it more explicit that Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito) is behind a massive terrorist-type attack on the White House, but it also becomes apparent that Ross—after initially reaching out to Wilson to reconstitute the Avengers—wants the whole thing buried, even though Wilson has discovered evidence that someone in the president’s inner circle is involved.