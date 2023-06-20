The Incredible Hulk: Why Edward Norton Never Returned For a Sequel

When Norton came to The Incredible Hulk, he brought with him a number of accolades as an actor, including two Academy Award nominations. More importantly, Norton reminded producers Kevin Feige and Gale Ann Hurd of Bill Bixby, who portrayed Banner for years on the tv series The Incredible Hulk. After the mixed reception to Ang Lee’s idiosyncratic movie Hulk, Hurd and Feige hoped to ground the new movie, playing up the fugitive nature of Banner’s lonely journey.

Norton also brought with him a desire to work behind the camera, having written and rewritten his scripts in the past. Allegedly unhappy with the original screenplay by Zak Penn, director Louis Leterrier welcomed Norton’s contributions. But Penn took exception with Norton’s revisions, especially when the actor started claiming that he wrote the overall script. Eventually, the Writer’s Guild of America had to intercede, awarding sole credit to Penn.

But the real problems began when Norton clashed with Kevin Feige. As any reader of this site knows, Feige is the chief creative of the MCU and truly directs every film and tv show in the franchise. This level of control has made the MCU an unprecedented success but has also resulted in clashes with creatives. Most famously, Edgar Wright left Ant-Man when his vision clashed with Feige’s and Joss Whedon bristled against the Infinity Stone sequence shoved into Avengers: Age of Ultron.

So one can imagine that Feige likely also bristled at Norton’s stripping away shared universe elements from The Incredible Hulk, including references to SHIELD and perpetual sidekick Rick Jones. And we know that Norton hated Feige’s edit of the film, which removed much of the character development that Norton added, allowing for a leaner and more action-heavy cut. In a 2008 interview with Collider, Leterrier recalls Norton shouting with producers about the cut of the movie, and eventually walking out. When the movie finally hit theaters, Norton refused to do press, spending time abroad instead.

At the time, Leterrier told Collider that Norton’s behavior was nothing unusual and that the press made too much about the incident. He echoed those sentiments when talking to EW, saying that the difficulties during filming were “as much Marvel’s fault as [they were] Edward’s.”

In 2012, Norton told The Hollywood Reporter that he “really, really enjoyed” making the movie and that he decided not to continue playing the character because he didn’t want to commit to another Hulk movie. “I looked at the balance of time in life that one spends not only making those sorts of films but then especially putting them out, and the obligations that rightly come with that,” he said.