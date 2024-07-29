Harrison Ford’s Whole Career Has Built to Hulking Out in Captain America: Brave New World

When Harrison Ford took the stage at Saturday night’s Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, he greeted the fans and then let loose with his mightiest roar. The crowd went nuts, but also registered more than a little surprise.

After all, Harrison Ford has disavowed any knowledge of the Red Hulk. Even after the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World featured a glimpse of the Red Hulk, the full CGI nature of the character made it at least plausible that Ford would have shot his scenes as President Thunderbolt Ross without having any idea of what happens when he gets angry.

But not only did Ford play along with the crowd by doing a Hulk roar, but (according to Den of Geek’s man on the scene in Hall H, Alec Bojalad) footage from Brave New World showed Ross transform into Red Hulk while standing behind the presidential podium.

Strangely, the moment felt right. Not despite Ford’s utter disregard for anything nerdy, but because of it. Ford has spent his entire career building up a reputation as a surly outsider who resents the Hollywood establishment, even as he participates in it. And it’s not just the late night talk show appearances where Ford plays along with Conan O’Brien or Jimmy Kimmel’s bits. Even in his early days getting started in Hollywood, Ford presented himself as a carpenter who did some acting on the side. Before Star Wars became a global phenomenon, Ford dismissed the entire thing as nonsense, telling George Lucas, “You type this shit, but you can’t say it!” Ford also asked for Han Solo to be killed off in Return of the Jedi. Even then, he was ready to move on.