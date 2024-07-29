Harrison Ford’s Whole Career Has Built to Hulking Out in Captain America: Brave New World
Harrison Ford is confirmed to play the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World. He's been preparing for that role all of his life, one grouchy interview at a time.
When Harrison Ford took the stage at Saturday night’s Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, he greeted the fans and then let loose with his mightiest roar. The crowd went nuts, but also registered more than a little surprise.
After all, Harrison Ford has disavowed any knowledge of the Red Hulk. Even after the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World featured a glimpse of the Red Hulk, the full CGI nature of the character made it at least plausible that Ford would have shot his scenes as President Thunderbolt Ross without having any idea of what happens when he gets angry.
But not only did Ford play along with the crowd by doing a Hulk roar, but (according to Den of Geek’s man on the scene in Hall H, Alec Bojalad) footage from Brave New World showed Ross transform into Red Hulk while standing behind the presidential podium.
Strangely, the moment felt right. Not despite Ford’s utter disregard for anything nerdy, but because of it. Ford has spent his entire career building up a reputation as a surly outsider who resents the Hollywood establishment, even as he participates in it. And it’s not just the late night talk show appearances where Ford plays along with Conan O’Brien or Jimmy Kimmel’s bits. Even in his early days getting started in Hollywood, Ford presented himself as a carpenter who did some acting on the side. Before Star Wars became a global phenomenon, Ford dismissed the entire thing as nonsense, telling George Lucas, “You type this shit, but you can’t say it!” Ford also asked for Han Solo to be killed off in Return of the Jedi. Even then, he was ready to move on.
By the time he became a president who punched out terrorists in Air Force One, or a doctor who yelled at the police who can’t find a one-armed man in The Fugitive, Ford had established himself as the pre-eminent on-screen sourpuss. It doesn’t matter if he’s in a romantic comedy like Morning Glories, a drama such as The Age of Adeline, or once again donning the fedora as Indiana Jones. Ford the actor and Ford’s characters all seem like people irritated that they can’t just smoke weed and fly helicopters.
Strangely, that makes Ford an ideal actor to portray a Hulk. Whether he’s playing Red Hulk like a color swapped version of Bruce Banner’s alter-ego or a more comic book accurate version, who retains his intelligence even when overwhelmed by rage, Ford has the right attitude. All versions of the Hulk resent the puny world around them and all of the limitations they’re forced to deal with. When Ford tells a reporter that he doesn’t care who shot first or dismisses dubious questions about which of his characters would better handle snakes, one can see shades of red creeping up around his collar.
Of course there’s more than a little theatricality to the whole thing. When Ford dismissed a reporter’s question about him playing Red Hulk, he didn’t tear into her as much as he acted like he didn’t know what she meant, a common move among NDA-tied Marvel actors. Likewise, Ford seems to be softening in the spotlight, as seen when he teared up at the Cannes reception to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Whether it’s all an act or a genuine disdain for the media circus that springs up around the type of event films he pursues, Ford’s gruff attitude makes him the perfect Red Hulk.
Captain America: Brave New World smashes onto screens on February 14, 2025.