The Best Romantic Movies Under 90 Minutes

You can have too much of a good thing. If Titanic or Gone with the Wind are your romantic movie night picks, then you’d both better have eaten early, pre-planned your toilet breaks, and made some serious investment in the lumber support of your living room furniture. Cuddling up with a loved one to watch a film that extends over three hours? Prepare for discomfort.

The romantic movies below are humble creatures that don’t overstay their welcome. By clocking in at 90 minutes or under, they can be watched pre- or post-dinner, and don’t have to be interrupted by attacks of pins-and-needles or the need for multiple bathroom trips. And if none of the above worries you, this lot are even short enough to watch as part of a movie marathon or double-bill – just remember to stretch adequately before going in. Happy viewing!

Before Sunset (2004)

Duration: 1hr 20mins. Rent on Apple TV/Amazon Video (UK); Stream on Hoopla (US)

Almost a decade on from Richard Linklater‘s indie love story Before Sunrise (1995), this warm comedy sequel revisits Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke’s Céline and Jesse to find out what happened after their one whirlwind night in Vienna as twentysomethings. Did their plans to meet up six months later work out? Did Jesse become a writer? No spoilers here for anybody yet to enjoy this beautiful relationship movie trilogy, though if it’s strictly romance you’re after, bask in the second movie and don’t follow it up with 2013’s Before Sunset just yet.