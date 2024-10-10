Nobody Wants This: Other Shows Like the Netflix Rom-Com to Watch

Netflix’s latest romcom series Nobody Wants This is a charming story that follows the burgeoning relationship of Rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) and sex and relationship podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell). The show captures the ups and downs of adult relationships as the two try to balance their strong chemistry and attraction to each other with the lives and careers they had already built for themselves.

If you’re anything like me, watching Nobody Wants This has only made you want to watch more shows of the same vein, something that makes us giggle and kick our feet in the air with glee. Something that makes us feel, something that reminds us that love exists, and that it’s as messy and unpredictable as we are. Nobody Wants This was just renewed for a second season, so thankfully we’ll be getting more of Joanne and Noah’s love story. But if you’re looking for something else to scratch that romcom itch in the meantime, here are some shows you should watch after you finish season 1.

Fleabag

Available on: Prime Video (U.S. and U.K.)

Probably the most obvious choice on this list, there are clearly some parallels between Fleabag season 2 and Nobody Wants This. A woman falls in love with a man of faith, who then must decide between a relationship with her or his relationship with God. Even though Fleabag has a much different sense of humor, these series are perfect companions to each other. Forbidden love is always an intriguing trope in romance, and both shows offer a compelling take on finding love in a relationship that feels almost doomed to fail from the start.