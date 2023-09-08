The Best LGBTQ+ Rom-Coms to Stream Right Now

For most of Hollywood’s history, the romantic comedy genre has been dominated by straight, heteronormative storytelling that caters to the most simplistic common denominator in society. Rom-coms are often popcorn flicks that create a fantasy between a man and a woman that isn’t hard to understand, yet they rarely make people think about deeper themes or diverse representations.

Enter the LGBTQ+ rom-com. As progressive thinking has become more accepted, filmmakers, studios, and distributors have gotten more comfortable with giving queer people a vision for their own lives with stories that look a little more like their own. LGBTQ+ rom-coms often give non-straight identifying people a chance to feel normal and loved, and at other times they are the same sappy happenstance stories that their straight counterparts are famous for. Either way, LGBTQ+ rom-coms are very much in vogue. Here are the best ones you need to watch right now!

Red, White, and Royal Blue (2023)

In case you haven’t noticed, the world has kind of fallen in love with the campy, corny, and artfully crafted rom-com Red, White, and Royal Blue. One of the most successful romantic comedies on Prime Video to date, the film is filled with uplifting, sometimes cringy humor that makes you immediately go into relationship envy. Using the novelistic source material by Casey McQuiston, the story follows the burgeoning romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States, and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), the second in line to the British throne. Together, they make for an unreal power couple that fulfills all of our queer dreams for the real world.

Wouldn’t it be incredible if people in these positions of power were actually LGBTQ+ and in love? The movie’s unrealistic scenarios are grounded by common romance tropes and some razzle-dazzle chemistry between the two leading men. The off-screen friendship between Zakhar Perez and Galitzine has led many fans to hope for a sequel or even several rom-com collaborations in the future, à la Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan or Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.