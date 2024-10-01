Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl Trailer Is a Hot, Hazardous Holiday Treat

Good news, everyone, sex is back in the movies! Okay, sure, we were saying the same thing about 2023 when Poor Things and Saltburn set audiences’ tongues wagging, but this Christmas sees the release of Babygirl, in which Nicole Kidman… drinks a glass of cold, white milk.

On its own that doesn’t sound particularly alluring. But the first trailer for the A24 thriller Babygirl puts the moment in context, in which a young intern (Harris Dickinson of The Iron Claw and Triangle of Sadness) in Kidman’s company orders her to do her body good and down the milk. The exchange is just one of many boundary-pushing moments in the Babygirl trailer.

Written and directed by Halina Reijn, Babygirl follows Kidman’s high-powered exec into a submissive relationship with Dickinson’s much younger man. The affair threatens her relationship with her husband (Antonio Banderas) and her children, but also her standing in the business community. The trailer presents the events as both alluring and frightening, a bit of a wink and a smile. In keeping with Reijn’s previous movie Bodies Bodies Bodies, Babygirl promises to use the tropes of the erotic thriller as a launching off point for social commentary and postmodern games.

Kidman’s casting may be the first of those lurid games. The Aussie actor is no stranger to movies about the draw and danger of sexual liaisons. Babygirl‘s holiday trappings, of course, bring to mind Eyes Wide Shut, the Stanley Kubrick classic about an uptight doctor’s journey into the underworld to prove his virility after being challenged by his aggressive wife (Kidman). Sofia Coppola likewise cast Kidman as a girl’s school headmistress drawn to a Civil War deserter (Colin Farrell) in the remake of The Beguiled. And, of course, who can forget Kidman’s turn as that most aggressive of Batman’s love interests, Dr. Chase Meridian from Batman Forever.