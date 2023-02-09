The Best Romantic Movies on Netflix Right Now

As William Thatcher (an absolutely beautiful and perfect Heath Ledger) adopts the identity of Sir Ulrich von Liechtenstein to climb the ranks of the jousting scene, he encounters the stunning noblewoman Jocelyn (Shannyn Sossamon). To win her favor, he does what all the other knights do: promises to win the tournament on her behalf. Jocelyn, however, has a different method in mind for William/Ulrich. She asks him to lose the tournament. And so William dutifully loses joust after joust until Jocelyn decides he’s suffered enough. As William gets his shit absolutely lit up by splintered lances over and over again, one can’t help but observe that the blunt force trauma to the heart is kind of what falling in love is all about in the first place. – AB

La La Land (2016)

A movie that’s probably now more famous for almost winning the Best Picture Oscar than it is for any of its songs (including the one that actually won an Oscar), Damien Chazelle’s La La Land is nonetheless a triumph. Here is an unashamedly nostalgic throwback to the glistening movie musicals of Hollywood’s Golden Age (most of them romances), but with a distinctly modern sheen. Neither Seb (Ryan Gosling) or Mia (Emma Stone) are amazing singers or dancers like Fred Astaire or Ginger Rogers, but their joy from falling in love is every bit as sweeping and endearing.

In this way, Chazelle is not just making a love story; he’s also penned a love letter to the rush that comes from falling in love—and told with enough distance to be both pleasantly nostalgic and sadly wistful as (mild spoiler) La La Land takes a hard turn in the third act. Sometimes cold reality can splash water on even the most golden hued of sunsets. The movie is somewhat more melancholic than a lot of viewers anticipated in 2016, but it’s stood the test of time because of how giddy and warm-hearted it can also be. And Gosling and Stone will both beguile and break your heart while their waltz, as scored by Justin Hurwitz, will linger on in the ear as more years pass. – DC

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

We know what you’re thinking: Zorro? An action-adventure swashbuckler? As a romance?! Yes, yes, and a big sloppy YES! While the film is based on the pulp stories that arguably inspired the superhero genre, The Mask of Zorro is unlike modern caped crusader stories, right down to the fact the romance in this sizzles. With energy that’s both playful and genuinely sexy, sparks fly whenever Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones share scenes.

In the narrative, he is a masked avenger and daring bandit who steals from the rich and gives to the poor; and she’s the daughter of California’s corrupt governor who is too sheltered to (initially) believe this Zorro fellow is anything more than a roguish scoundrel. Still, she can’t help but be smitten when their sword fight becomes little more than foreplay. And he conversely realizes that life isn’t just revenge or justice when he takes Elena in his arms for a tango so passionate it should’ve gotten the movie an R-rating. – DC

The Old Guard (2020)

Look, I know The Old Guard isn’t a romance movie. The Gina Prince-Bythewood adaptation of the Image comic book by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández emphasizes the action-packed adventures of a team of (more or less) immortal mercenaries led by Charlize Theron’s Andromache of Scythia, aka Andy. The movie opens and closes with the team blasting away baddies and taking plenty of damage themselves, all heightened by Theron’s exhausted monologues.