Interview with the Vampire: Inside Louis and Lestat’s Romance

Jacob Anderson: To me, it’s a conversation that Louis has with Daniel about moral versus aesthetic. He talks about the painter who steals the paints but makes a beautiful piece of art that then inspires somebody else to become an artist. Are you moral because that’s inherent good that you’re putting into the world, or do you behave in a moral way because of how it makes you look? Are you doing it for the rest of society? It just felt like something that really tortured Louis, and sort of tortures me as well. In lots of ways. Why do we do good? Why is it important to us?

There’s a great quote that Anne Rice wrote that Louis says that I’m going to butcher: It was as if you saw morality as a great glass world that could be shattered with one act. And I love that. I just love that as an idea, how brutal that is. If you become obsessed with that, like, what does that do to you if you live forever? That is your preoccupation for the rest of your days. That is torturous, especially if you’ve done some things.

What passage brought you out of your comfort zone?

Sam Reid: We’re not there yet, but in The Vampire Armand, Marius is a wonderful character. I found that to be sort of confronting, to see that adult-and-child relationship really examined in that capacity. That was a little bit out of my comfort zone. But that’s the extraordinary ability of Anne Rice, to be able to put so much humanity in something that feels so wrong. It’s fundamentally wrong, but yet you’re somehow with them. That ability of putting the psychology in the eyes of the monster, and you having empathy for them, is pretty amazing.

Jacob Anderson: A lot of Anne Rice’s characters do some really awful things, at least in a human context, things that are just unacceptable, but she somehow puts humanity into them and empathy. In the first book, Louis’ relationship with Claudia can occasionally tip in something that I’m not comfortable with. But we don’t explore that in the show.

The series takes on the inconsistencies from the book. Louis is very open about revisionist history and the “odyssey of recollection.” How does it change the inherent character of Louis?