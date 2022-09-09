The Chaotic Queer Joy of A Knight’s Tale

What makes our medieval misfits so endearing is that they are all committed to faking it til they make it, social mores be damned. Just because their rigid society won’t recognize them as knights or blacksmiths or what-have-yous doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve to be so; if the titles won’t be given, then they’ll be taken. But it’s not until they team up under Sir Ulrich von Liechtenstein’s (fake) banner that each of them is empowered to change their own fates. They also all fall in love with each other a little bit, which makes it that much easier for all of us to fall in love with them.

It’s Geoffrey Chaucer (Bettany) who fabricates the patents of nobility that bring Sir Ulrich into existence, polishing William’s raw jousting talent with a layer of legitimacy. Roland (Addy) and Wat (Tudyk), William’s fellow squires under their late master Sir Ector, agree to act as his subordinates, though they frequently and affectionately knock him down a peg to stay humble. Clothes make the man, and as Sir Ulrich, William must inhibit two spheres: the jousting field and the ballroom. The film flips expectations of who will make which clothes by having blacksmith Kate (Fraser) create innovative new armor—deceptively thin but able to take a lance without denting—and Roland being the fast-thinking seamster who transforms their tent into William’s dashing outfit for the ball.

Yet Kate still balances male and female aspects more than any other character. For a 20th anniversary retrospective with Variety, Helgeland cited research into blacksmiths’ guilds, which decreed that a widow could take over her late husband’s trade, but only for practical objects like horseshoes, which is how we initially meet Kate. Updating William’s armor is an unprecedented challenge for her, but her commitment to something sleek and light makes it triumph over bulkier designs from male blacksmiths. But Kate’s feminine touch goes beyond the smithy; she’s the one who possesses the hidden knowledge of how to dance from her former life as someone’s wife and dance partner. She teaches the boys how to do a farandole so that William can continue his subterfuge. (Later when Kate comments on William and Jocelyn’s puppy love with the tenderness of someone who has loved and lost, a baffled Roland scoffs, “Are you a woman or a blacksmith?” She smiles. “Sometimes I’m both.”)

And can we just say that the choice of David Bowie’s “Golden Years” for the unforgettable dance scene is argument enough for the queerness of this movie.

But the pivotal queer scene is when William’s teammates collaboratively compose a love letter to Jocelyn after he and she have their fight about “better a silly girl with a flower than a silly boy with a stick.” In the same way that William and his friends created the identity of Sir Ulrich, his posse channels his feelings into words that Jocelyn will appreciate. Each shares an insight into what has broken their heart, which Helgeland said was by design: “They’re all broken-hearted except for Heath, who is in love,” he told Variety. “And they’re all in love with Heath in a way.”

How can they not be? Through William, they are finding the confidence to live more authentically. As they speak, and Geoff takes down their words with all the flourishes of his pen, gender falls away; the sentiments they express, though specific to their lives, can not be traced back from men to women or vice versa. The pieces of my broken heart are so small that they can be passed through the eye of a needle. I miss you like the sun misses the flower. It’s love, and grief, and most especially hope, and it’s all universal.