The Most Shocking Horror Movie of the Year Is Now on HBO Max

When Universal Pictures released Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho into cinemas in 1960, the notoriously theatrical auteur required an addendum from theater owners: they would close the box office to anyone who showed up after the opening credits began. For the first time ever, a director would require audiences to watch his movie from the beginning. Before the release of Hitch’s horror masterpiece, it was a common habit for audiences to show up late or even in the middle of a movie, buying a ticket and watching the story out of order between multiple showings.

However, for a film as twisty as Psycho—wherein the lead character dies in a shower after the 47-minute mark—Hitchcock didn’t want anyone to miss the sheer shock of his chiller’s narrative. It changed the way American audiences went to the movies forever.

All of which is an extended way of saying this: Do not come into the middle of Zach Cregger’s Barbarian, the most shocking horror movie of the year… and now, one you can watch from the comfort of your own home on HBO Max.

The film, which is Cregger’s first spookfest after working as an actor, writer, and director in comedy, features a genuinely innovative and clever narrative that benefits from the less you know. If you need the bare bone-basics of the setup, it is that a woman named Tess (Georgina Campbell) arrives late one night to her AirBnB on the outskirts of Detroit. She has an important job interview the next morning, and at the witching hour of midnight—while rain pours in sheets outside—it’s absolutely mortifying to learn that the house she rented is already occupied by a fellow short-term renter named Keith (Bill Skarsgård). Or at least that’s what Keith claims, as he smiles awkwardly over the embarrassing situation.