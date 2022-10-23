Dracula Stands Above All Other Vampires and Horror Icons

Dracula is a badass. He’s the only bloodsucker Blade (Wesley Snipes) would even think of sucking up to, and the only vampire Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) couldn’t bring herself to slay. He would make a perfect superhero even without the cape because of his superpowers, but he is out for himself and justice is out of his league.

Dracula is the bad boy. The rebel. Even in a tux, he’s a guy you could never bring home to your mother because she may very well have known him in a prior life. So many of his onscreen relationships begin that way, and they usually end with broken hearts, severed heads, and too many stakes to claim. That wouldn’t be a problem for the most educational of vampires, Count de Count, the numerical ruler of Sesame Street.

How Dracula Overshadowed the Vampires That Came Before

Stoker did not invent the vampire, and his 1897 book isn’t the greatest horror novel ever written, but the character is the greatest of horror fiction. Varney the Vampire: Or, The Feast of Blood (1847), written by James Malcolm Rymer and Thomas Peckett Prest, is a better read, and Stoker incorporated its religious overtones, stake-as-weapon device, and the undead’s cold, dead touch. But in the end, the mysterious character is just a cool vampire with an unfortunate name, and who throws himself into Mount Vesuvius at the shame of it. Dracula erupts from the page, overshadowing Stoker’s original text. Dracula defines vampires. He is horror.

In a perfect world, Countess Mircalla Karnstein, aka Carmilla, from Sheridan Le Fanu’s 1872 novella, Carmilla, would be the prevailing icon of literary vampires, inspiring motion pictures into a very different trajectory from the vicious alpha male dominated bloodfests vampire entertainment has long favored. Played by Ingrid Pitt in the 1970 Hammer horror classic, The Vampire Lovers, and Danish actress Yutte Stensgaard in the less illustrious Lust for a Vampire (1971), Carmilla is one of the greatest female vampires on film. Delicious and deadly, otherworldly yet smolderingly earthy, she is a world away from another vampire Pitt inhabited for the studio.

That film was called Countess Dracula, but the vampire is Elizabeth Báthory, the Hungarian royal alleged to have bathed in the blood of her servants in a bid for eternal youth. While some historians believe this was political gossip, the propaganda became myth, and the bloody legend continues to flow. As sanguine as she may have kept herself, however, Countess Báthory was no match for Taste the Blood of Dracula, or any of the other Hammer films starring Christopher Lee as the furious fellow with the sharpest fangs.

Dracula Conquers Hollywood

Tod Browning’s 1931 film adaptation of a stage play adapted from Stoker’s novel made an astounding impact on horror, as did the originating Broadway lead actor. Lugosi’s halting Hungarian accent, elegantly flapping cape, and distressingly hypnotic stare burned the image forever onto celluloid as one of motion pictures’ most iconic images. When you look at best-of horror collages on all-day matinee placards, we see the images of the Phantom of the Opera, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Wolf Man, Freddy Krueger, Pinhead, and Leatherface, but unless the Invisible Man is standing in front of him, Dracula is always front and center.