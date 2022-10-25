Smile vs Halloween Ends: Original Horror Movies Are Beating Franchises at the Box Office

Disney inherited the project from 20th Century Fox and intended to put it straight to Hulu (a la August’s Prey) until the movie apparently tested through the roof with test audiences. And, indeed, Barbarian is one of the few movies that expanded after being in wide release for a month, adding theaters at the beginning of October to get one last bump from its enthusiastic word-of-mouth before the IP sure-thing, Halloween Ends, came to dominate horror real estate at multiplexes for the rest of the month. (And even then, Halloween Ends seems unable to fully stave off indie splatterfests, with Bloody Disgusting’s grindhouse slasher Terrifier 2 poised to possibly outperform Michael Myers during the upcoming weekend of Halloween.)

Hence why now, with all three Hollywood studio horror movies in release, do their journeys suddenly appear interconnected. Halloween Ends by far opened the biggest of the three, netting Universal Pictures a juicy $40 million haul in just three days. However, this cume is notably down from last year’s Halloween Kills, which ended on a cliffhanger setting up Ends as it debuted to $49.9 million. And both tallies are way down from director David Gordon Green’s first and best reviewed entry in his Michael Myers trilogy, 2018’s Halloween, which opened at $76.2 million.

The cause in the new Halloween movies’ steady box office decline is likely due to several reasons. First of all, the 2018 movie opened before the COVID-19 pandemic changed moviegoers’ viewing habits potentially forever, so there was a simply larger audience to pull into cinemas four years ago. Additionally, both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends were released simultaneously on Peacock and in theaters in a day-and-date strategy that seemed as intended to bolster NBC-Universal’s struggling streaming service as it was to give viewers a choice befitting their comfort levels.

Even so, anxiety about moviegoing was demonstrably higher in October 2021, as the box office’s resurrection came in fits and starts last autumn, particularly after anxiety over the Delta variant of COVID-19 scared some studios from releasing any movies for the rest of that year. Yet Halloween Kills opened higher than Ends, and for that matter Dune (which also was a victim of a day-and-date release strategy last October). And while Halloween Kills also had a steep drop in its second week, a 70.8 fall is still better than 80 percent.

What these numbers seem to suggest is that audiences are generally unhappy with the direction of the new Halloween trilogy. While critics and audiences embraced the 2018 movie, its sequels received a plethora of rotten tomatoes from the press and what appears to be a deeply divided fanbase.

This is ironic since Halloween Kills and Ends are a tale of the two extremes that come with expectations from fans: Halloween Kills gave audiences what they expected (more of the same) to what felt like an intentionally excessive degree. By the end, no one is smiling as Michael Myers slaughters everyone in the movie except Jamie Lee Curtis, killing even the new fan favorite Judy Greer in the movie’s closing moments.