The 10 Best Marvel Characters Introduced in MCU Phase Five

Gambit

As Deadpool & Wolverine became inundated with cameos, the special appearances of heroes from cinema past were starting to run the risk of wearing out their welcome. Elektra was a decent novelty, but where could you go after Blade stepped into frame with the growl of his theme music? The answer was to bring in the hero who almost was. Channing Tatum, playing into rumors and behind-the-scenes fumbling that the average viewer would not be aware of, showed up as Remy LeBeau, looking like one of those Photoshopped fan-made posters you’d see on social media or Deviantart.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

Tatum had been waiting a long, long time to play this role and he made every second count. What helped make his goofball, yet comic-accurate performance work was how Deadpool ended up the straight man in their interactions while at times seeing eye-to-eye with him. Had things gone different, Wade, Remy, and that foulmouthed Johnny Storm could have been best bros.

Rio Vidal

When they announced Aubrey Plaza was going to be on a show about witches, it felt too perfect. Then when she showed up all mysteriously in the first episode, it was apparent that she was someone comic fans would know, to the point that she likely mentioned having a “black heart” for the sake of a red herring suggestion that she was Mephisto’s offspring. As things went on, it became a bit more obvious that she was literal Death, though with enough extra pieces of enigmatic context sprinkled in that made such a reveal more compelling. Then when they pulled the trigger and revealed her true identity, it had some serious impact, from her creepy skull lower face to the cutaway of her cackling during the Ouija séance while Lilia turned her head in horrified realization.

Rio being Death was neat enough, but it was the added details that really took it home. Her relationship with Agatha. Her favor for Agatha, and the pain of knowing that it was the best she could do for her. She went from being perceived as a sinister threat to a neutral force of nature with a sense of duty and a soft side. Still, it is so weird that Starfox, Adam Warlock, and Death showed up in the MCU after Thanos was dead and gone.

Lilia Calderu

Agatha Harkness’ coven had some great characters on their faux quest for power, but none stood out nearly as much as Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone). Throughout the show, Lilia was overall helpful but constantly came off as wispy and/or kooky in the presence of the other witches as she was constantly saying non sequiturs and randomly name-dropping tarot card names. We knew she was a mystery to solve, but in the first six episodes, her behavior came off as perhaps magic and old age affecting her brain.

It wasn’t until the seventh episode, “Death’s Hand in Mine,” that everything came full circle and we realized the truth of Lilia’s behavior. Seeing all the puzzle pieces fall into place was badass, cathartic, and emotional. The whole climax to her role in Agatha All Along hits hard and it alone is one of the true highlights of Marvel Phase Five.