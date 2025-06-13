The Best Marvel Cinematic Universe Romance Isn’t What You Think

This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s What If…? season 3.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t always been the best at incorporating romance into its greater, overarching story.

Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow) and Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) were one of the first MCU couples to become official, but we didn’t get to see much of them together before Tony died. The most we’ve seen of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane’s (Natalie Portman) love affair is a montage at the beginning of Thor: Love and Thunder, and now Jane is dead as well. WandaVision is the closest the MCU has come so far to giving us a full romantic arc in live action, and yet Wanda Maximoff and The Vision’s tale still ends in tragedy. That’s why the season 3 episode of Marvel’s What If…?, “Howard the Duck Got Hitched,” was such an unexpected breath of fresh air for romance in the MCU … and in hindsight, may even represent the MCU’s best romance.

This episode has a wild premise – in this universe Marvel oddity Howard the Duck (Seth Green) and Thor’s Darcy (Kat Dennings) end up falling in love, getting married, and having a kid after meeting at one of Party Thor’s ragers. And it just so happens that their kid is one of the most powerful beings in the multiverse. At first glance, you might not think that a relationship built on half-priced nachos and a Vegas wedding would be the MCU’s strongest, and yet Darcy and Howard somehow manage to woo us all in a mere 30 minutes.