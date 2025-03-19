Muse Is the Perfect Villain for Daredevil: Born Again

The most important thematic scene might be an early one in which Mayor Fisk‘s chief of staff Sheila (Zabryna Guevara) walks him through the bureaucratic process needed to launch a revitalization project on the docs. The most dramatic moment involves Matt Murdock getting a talking to from a pro bono client about racism and classism in the legal system. The superhero team-up moment consists of Matt and Frank Castle aka the Punisher arguing about the nature of justice.

Like the entire season thus far, “Sic Semper Systema” is mostly about the law and our relationship to it as members of a community. Daredevil: Born Again begins with Matt Murdock experiencing a crisis of faith. Not religious faith, something that the Disney+ series has mostly abandoned from the Netflix show, but faith in his works as a vigilante. To Matt’s mind, his actions as Daredevil brought people like Dex aka Bullseye into his life, leading to Foggy’s death. So now, he’ll devote himself to practicing law, trusting in the rule of law to bring better justice than he could as the Man Without Fear.

Four episodes in, Born Again has done nothing but test that faith. There are large-scale failures of the system — obviously, Fisk becoming Mayor of New York, but also the empty feeling that Matt has after Dex’s sentencing. But “Sic Semper Systema” is more interested in the smaller acts of injustice, as demonstrated by Matt’s interaction with his client Leroy (Charlie Hudson III).

We first see Leroy outside of a convenience store, where he’s being detained for stealing snack foods. One of the cops pops open a stolen box and starts munching away, laughing off the fact that it’s evidence. When Matt meets with Leroy, he’s taken aback by what he considers an unreasonable request. Leroy, a serial small-time offender, demands probation instead of the standard 30 days of jail time. When Matt uses his considerable charm to get the sentence down to ten days, he’s shocked and offended that Leroy still isn’t happy.

“You just don’t get it,” Leroy tells Matt, before going through the indignities he experiences on a daily basis, all of which make the crime of stealing a box of snacks seem microscopic. “For that, they’re willing to spend five times more to lock me up than to feed me,” he points out, before reminding us that the cops also stole snacks and suffer no blow back.

Ultimately, the point that Leroy makes is the same point that Frank Castle made and the same point made by the existence of Mayor Fisk. The law is not equal. The law is not just.