Emma Corrin’s Deadpool & Wolverine Villain Is a Surprising X-Men Deep Cut

The casting of The Crown’s Emma Corrin in Deadpool & Wolverine’s in a lead role has led to plenty of speculation as to whether they’re playing the film’s villain. Although some thought she’d be playing a variant version of Deadpool to give a twist on Lady Deadpool, others were adamant she’d bring Cassandra Nova to the party. Now, it looks like the latter has been confirmed.

As seen on the US Copyright Office site, Corrin’s character is listed as “Cassandra Nova,” seemingly confirming they’ll be playing the villainous twin sister of Charles Xavier. Introduced in 2001’s New X-Men #114, Cassandra Nova has similar telekinetic and telepathic powers to Charles Xavier. But instead of using them for good, she tried to eradicate the so-called “mutant menace” by dispatching an army of Sentinel robots to the mutant island of Genosha, massacring millions of mutants in the process. It effectively kicked off a new era of X-Men comics led by writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely.

Her character name was listed in the official #DeadpoolAndWolverine copyright https://t.co/JXPCsjhmQo — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 28, 2024

As the story went on, we learned more about Cassandra Nova’s origins. Starting out as a parasitic lifeform known as a Mummudrai from the Astral Plane, Cassandra became telepathically “entanlged” with Charles in the womb and tried to strangle him with his own umbilical cord. When the unborn Xavier hit her with a psychic blast, Cassandra’s physical form became stillborn, and she was left to rebuild her body while clinging to a sewer wall for years. This is obviously why she hates Xavier and mutantkind as a whole.

Cassandra has featured in some very weird and wonderful storylines, such as when she switched bodies with Charles, but we assume she’ll be her own fully-formed character in the upcoming MCU film. Theories aside, many had clocked a potential tease of Cassandra Nova in the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer thanks to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of a bald head. Even though this was the signature look of Patrick Stewart’s Xavier in all his appearances, this mystery character clearly wasn’t him.