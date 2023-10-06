Loki: Where You’ve Seen Ke Huy Quan Before

Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan joined the cast of Loki in season 2 as Ouroboros, a.k.a. OB. OB is the chief (and only) engineer of the TVA’s Repairs and Advancement department, where he’s spent 400 years alone keeping the TVA and its tech up and running. The season premiere, named “Ouroboros,” introduces the quirky character and gives Quan ample opportunity to build a rapport with series leads Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston. OB may be a new character, but thanks to Quan, we already can’t wait to see more of him.

Quan’s career has recently had a long overdue resurgence since he captured hearts and garnered critical acclaim as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, but he’s been acting since the 1980s. Whether you’re familiar with his career or a new fan that wants to know where else to watch him, here are some of Ke Huy Quan’s best roles.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

As mentioned previously, Ke Huy Quan’s role in Everything Everywhere All At Once has given the actor a well-deserved resurgence in his career. Even though he got his start in the ’80s, this was Quan’s first major film role in nearly 20 years. Quan has talked often about nearly giving up on acting before EEAAO, and thanked his wife in his Oscar acceptance speech for continuing to support his dream after all this time. In EEAAO, Quan plays Waymond Wang, the husband of Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn. Waymond’s love for his wife, no matter what universe they find themselves in, is one of the best parts of the movie. The kindness of both Waymond and Quan have made it incredibly easy for audiences to fall in love with the actor and prove that he should have been a leading man a long time ago.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Ke Huy Quan’s first role ever was playing Harrison Ford’s young sidekick Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Imagine how nerve-wracking it must have been to act alongside Harrison Ford in your first role ever as a child! Even though there are many things about this movie that have not aged well, Quan’s performance isn’t one of them. He’s a talented performer and holds his own well against Ford’s Indy – it’s such a shame that this role didn’t catapult him into even bigger and better roles like it should have.