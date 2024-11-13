Deadpool & Wolverine Caps the Best Year Gambit Ever Had

The comic begins with Gambit’s admission, and it’s among the most ridiculous. “I’m… not actually French,” admits a character the comic already told readers is 20 years dated. “It’s why I always just pepper easy French words like “oui” and “chere” with English. I just wanted to sound cool…”

Published decades after the height of Gambit mania, “The No-Sin Situation” highlighted what a punching bag Remy LeBeau had become. One of the last great characters that legendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont introduced during his 14-year run, Gambit had everything that people loved about Wolverine, including a dubious moral compass and a shadowy backstory, but in a ’90s-centric package. By the time Original Sin hit comic shops, Gambit had been muscled out of the X-Men and into a lesser incarnation of X-Factor, where even the great Peter David failed to find something compelling to do with him.

Contrast that to the current Uncanny X-Men ongoing by Gail Simone and David Marquez. Speaking with Den of Geek before the first issue’s release, Simone praised the romance between Gambit and Rogue as the driving force of her story. “I love that Rogue and Gambit are central to it because their romance is super hot,” Simone said.

While the writer doesn’t shy away from lambasting other popular characters (see: her Cyclops comments on social media), she’s 100 percent serious about Gambit in Uncanny. The passionate relationship between him and Rogue drives Simone’s story, which finds a group of mutants hiding out in Gambit’s old bayou stomping grounds.

Yet the most impressive example of Gambit’s unlikely 2024 renaissance might be the way he’s used in the surprisingly excellent cartoon series, X-Men ’97. For the first couple of episodes, Gambit appears exactly as one would expect in a revival of a Saturday morning cartoon show from the 1990s: he’s charming, but in a goofy dad sort of way. As the series progresses, however, to embrace richer themes about fascism and oppression, Gambit goes from hot goofball to genuine hero. In his greatest moment, Gambit stands down the massive Sentinel attacking the mutant-ruled island of Genosha. Gambit’s swagger pauses when the Sentinel pierces him with a metallic tentacle, but only for a moment.

The camera cuts to a close-up of his blood-stained mouth, which slides into a characteristic smirk. “The name’s Gambit,” he tells the genocidal robot. “Remember it.” And with that delivery, Gambit charges the entire machine, sacrificing himself in his last breath while blowing up the massive threat to all mutankind.