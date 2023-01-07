Underrated Killer Doll Movies to Watch After M3GAN

You know Chucky and Annabelle and Brahms and M3GAN… but do you recall the least famous killer doll of all? Probably not, because then it would be more famous, but you should know more killer dolls! While those aforementioned characters tend to get all the attention, and if you’re reading Den of Geek then you’ve probably seen at least one of the 10,000 Puppet Master movies, there is still a veritable toy store full of pint-sized killers.

It’s not hard to see why. On the surface, there’s nothing particularly scary about dolls, even if they come to life. After all, they’re only a couple feet tall – most of us could boot the stupid things across the room before they could do any damage. But the best killer doll movies use that sense of safety to their advantage, building tension by putting the monster in the room with unsuspecting victims.

As much as Chucky, The Twilight Zone’s Talky Tina, and creepy ventriloquist dolls such as Corky (Magic) and Slappy (Goosebumps) set the mold for the subgenre, lesser-known entries have their own unique and interesting takes. If you need some more killer doll stories in your collection, here are ten of the lesser-known best.

Dead of Night

Perhaps the biggest knock against killer doll movies is that the best entries aren’t always killer doll movies, at least not entirely. Before the Chucky and Puppet Master franchises, the dolls were often entries in anthology movies. That’s the case with one of the earliest examples of the subgenre, “The Ventriloquist’s Dummy” from the 1945 British movie Dead of Night. And as so often happens with these examples, the killer doll stories are the best parts of the movies.